Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

A chicken-wing festival and Zara’s polka-dot dress are up, plastic on veggies is down

Head to Bray, Co Wicklow, this weekend for a chicken wing festival

Head to Bray, Co Wicklow, this weekend for a chicken wing festival

 

What’s hot

Wings Food Fest A food festival dedicated to chicken wings in Bray, Co Wicklow, this weekend

Iveagh Gardens Comedy More than 130 acts hitting Dublin from next Thursday

Recovering Richie Sadlier’s upcoming memoir

Hustlers The 2019 film everyone will be talking about, starring Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Lizzo

Zara’s polka-dot dress Everyone is wearing it, but it’s still a beaut

Okonomiyaki This savoury delight at dim sum restaurant Lucky Tortoise is one of the best dishes in the capital

Good Girls season 2 An excellent progression

What’s not

Jersey sponsors A brand splashed front and centre on a jersey is unnecessary and ugly

Ticketmaster Charging nearly €100 more than initial ticket prices for “platinum tickets” to the same gig

‘Some personal news’ The Twitter trope that is generally about professional, not personal, news

See Apple TV+ is spending $15 million (€13.3 million) per episode on this Jason Momoa vehicle

Love Island: USA Enough

Irish creche costs The second highest in Europe

Veggie plastic No need to sell fresh vegetables in plastic tubs

