Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Vegan sandwiches and Vietnamese coffee are up, Chernobyl selfies and sports sunglasses are down

The success of the Chernobyl mini series has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town of Prypyat. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

What’s Hot

The Vegan Sandwich Company A vegan “chicken” fillet roll exists. We’re intrigued 

Kehli Talented upcoming Irish pop singer

Maradona The king is back, in documentary form

Vietnamese coffee Cold and condensed, only. Our current faves are at Vice and Aobaba, both in Dublin 1

I Like To Watch Emily Nussbaum’s upcoming collection of essays on television

Vizlegal Intriguing Irish legal information startup for legal professionals

Roe & Co The new distillery in Dublin’s Liberties is now open to visitors

What’s Not

Mukbang An entire YouTube subset of people eating large meals

Dark tourism Selfies at Chernobyl are not exactly becoming

Instapointment The disappointment when a real life experience (for example, in a restaurant) doesn’t match the filtered version

Sports sunglasses Leave them to the cyclists

Attachment pet ownership Nobody needs to carry their cats around

Deep fake videos Fascinating, but also terrifying 

Bottomless brunch Can you really expect the food to be up to much if everyone is there for the booze?

