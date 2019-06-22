Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Vegan sandwiches and Vietnamese coffee are up, Chernobyl selfies and sports sunglasses are down
The success of the Chernobyl mini series has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town of Prypyat. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA
What’s Hot
The Vegan Sandwich Company A vegan “chicken” fillet roll exists. We’re intrigued
Kehli Talented upcoming Irish pop singer
Maradona The king is back, in documentary form
Vietnamese coffee Cold and condensed, only. Our current faves are at Vice and Aobaba, both in Dublin 1
I Like To Watch Emily Nussbaum’s upcoming collection of essays on television
Vizlegal Intriguing Irish legal information startup for legal professionals
Roe & Co The new distillery in Dublin’s Liberties is now open to visitors
What’s Not
Mukbang An entire YouTube subset of people eating large meals
Dark tourism Selfies at Chernobyl are not exactly becoming
Instapointment The disappointment when a real life experience (for example, in a restaurant) doesn’t match the filtered version
Sports sunglasses Leave them to the cyclists
Attachment pet ownership Nobody needs to carry their cats around
Deep fake videos Fascinating, but also terrifying
Bottomless brunch Can you really expect the food to be up to much if everyone is there for the booze?