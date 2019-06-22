Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

What’s Hot

The Vegan Sandwich Company A vegan “chicken” fillet roll exists. We’re intrigued

Kehli Talented upcoming Irish pop singer

Maradona The king is back, in documentary form

Vietnamese coffee Cold and condensed, only. Our current faves are at Vice and Aobaba, both in Dublin 1

I Like To Watch Emily Nussbaum’s upcoming collection of essays on television

Vizlegal Intriguing Irish legal information startup for legal professionals

Roe & Co The new distillery in Dublin’s Liberties is now open to visitors

What’s Not

Mukbang An entire YouTube subset of people eating large meals

Dark tourism Selfies at Chernobyl are not exactly becoming

Instapointment The disappointment when a real life experience (for example, in a restaurant) doesn’t match the filtered version

Sports sunglasses Leave them to the cyclists

Attachment pet ownership Nobody needs to carry their cats around

Deep fake videos Fascinating, but also terrifying

Bottomless brunch Can you really expect the food to be up to much if everyone is there for the booze?