Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Olivia Wilde, with her directorial debut, is up; the Eurovision is down
Olivia Wilde has made her directorial debut with Booksmart. Photograph: Charley Gallay/Getty Images
What’s Hot
Alma Excellent cafe in Portobello, Dublin. Try the dulce de leche pancakes
The Biggest Little Farm Keep an eye out for this unexpected hit documentary on California’s Apricot Lane Farms
Olivia Wilde Booksmart is her sparkling directorial debut
Soda Blonde Members of Little Green Cars new band
Body & Soul Richness of the line-up across music, talks, comedy and food sets it apart
Tent dresses The bigger and flow-ier, the better and more comfortable
Teddy’s The iconic Dún Laoghaire ice-cream parlour, now open in South Anne Street, Dublin 2
What’s Not
The Eurovision We’re switching off
Pricey batch crew Ready-made coffee should be cheaper, not high-end filter priced
Corsets Ignore the Kardashians and breathe normally
Wine Country Great cast, but a surprisingly stilted comedy
Alyssa Milano’s “sex strike” A protest idea that just re-enforces sexism
Sweet cocktails Savoury flavours and spirits such as aquavit are on the up
The Insta-brow The perfectly painted and sculpted brow is over. Back to scrappy, messy brows