Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Olivia Wilde, with her directorial debut, is up; the Eurovision is down

Olivia Wilde has made her directorial debut with Booksmart. Photograph: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

What’s Hot

Alma Excellent cafe in Portobello, Dublin. Try the dulce de leche pancakes

The Biggest Little Farm Keep an eye out for this unexpected hit documentary on California’s Apricot Lane Farms

Olivia Wilde Booksmart is her sparkling directorial debut

Soda Blonde Members of Little Green Cars new band

Body & Soul Richness of the line-up across music, talks, comedy and food sets it apart

Tent dresses The bigger and flow-ier, the better and more comfortable

Teddy’s The iconic Dún Laoghaire ice-cream parlour, now open in South Anne Street, Dublin 2 

What’s Not

The Eurovision We’re switching off

Pricey batch crew Ready-made coffee should be cheaper, not high-end filter priced

Corsets Ignore the Kardashians and breathe normally 

Wine Country Great cast, but a surprisingly stilted comedy

Alyssa Milano’s “sex strike” A protest idea that just re-enforces sexism 

Sweet cocktails Savoury flavours and spirits such as aquavit are on the up

The Insta-brow The perfectly painted and sculpted brow is over. Back to scrappy, messy brows

