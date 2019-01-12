Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Yes to the young Irish actor Aisling Franciosi, but no to Louis CK’s comeback

Messy: Louis CK’s attempted comeback. Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images

What’s hot

Walk For Me Shake off the January slump with MissKate’s show at Project Arts Centre from January 16th  

Mad Egg Elevating the humble fried chicken sandwich   

The Last Days Of August Jon Ronson’s new podcast about the death of pornstar August Ames  

Aisling Franciosi The young Irish actor stars in upcoming Australian thriller The Nightingale  

Bamboo A lunch-ordering app for office workers that cuts waiting and queuing time   

Derry Girls breaks America Proving to be a hit on Netflix stateside  

You Know You Want This Kristen Roupenian’s new collection of short stories, including the brilliant Cat Person

What’s not

Clutter Tidying Up With Marie Kondo should act as some new year inspiration  

Louis CK An attempted comeback as messy as his downfall   

Vegan prices Veganuary would be easier if it was cheaper  

Grey skies Please release us from January’s dreariness   

Rising takeaway coffee prices We’ve noticed signs for price hikes thanks to the VAT increase  

Virtue envy Just because you aren’t climbing mountains every weekend, doesn’t make you a bad person  

The long campaign Are you ready for 22 months of US presidential campaigning? 

