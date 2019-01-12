Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Yes to the young Irish actor Aisling Franciosi, but no to Louis CK’s comeback
Messy: Louis CK’s attempted comeback. Photograph: Rich Fury/Getty Images
What’s hot
Walk For Me Shake off the January slump with MissKate’s show at Project Arts Centre from January 16th
Mad Egg Elevating the humble fried chicken sandwich
The Last Days Of August Jon Ronson’s new podcast about the death of pornstar August Ames
Aisling Franciosi The young Irish actor stars in upcoming Australian thriller The Nightingale
Bamboo A lunch-ordering app for office workers that cuts waiting and queuing time
Derry Girls breaks America Proving to be a hit on Netflix stateside
You Know You Want This Kristen Roupenian’s new collection of short stories, including the brilliant Cat Person
What’s not
Clutter Tidying Up With Marie Kondo should act as some new year inspiration
Louis CK An attempted comeback as messy as his downfall
Vegan prices Veganuary would be easier if it was cheaper
Grey skies Please release us from January’s dreariness
Rising takeaway coffee prices We’ve noticed signs for price hikes thanks to the VAT increase
Virtue envy Just because you aren’t climbing mountains every weekend, doesn’t make you a bad person
The long campaign Are you ready for 22 months of US presidential campaigning?