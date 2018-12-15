Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

Keira Knightley and Amari are up; Kevin Hart and Sheryl Sandberg are down

Keira Knightley shines in new film “Colette”. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

What’s hot

Grano This new Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, restaurant focuses on small Italian wine and food producers

Keira Knightley Plagued by paparazzi early in her career, the actor’s resilient talent shines in Colette

Dissect Brilliant music podcast doing deep dive analysis on classic albums

Amari Drop the sweetness and go for herbal liqueurs 

Liath Michelin star restaurant Heron & Grey will be reborn as Liath in March 2019

Neon orange Winter’s brightest (literally) colour of choice

Best Actress Will be the most exciting category at the next Oscars

What’s not

Christmas tree stands Buying a new one and then discovering three in the attic

Stocking fillers as landfill Avoid as much plastic as possible this Christmas, even if it is cheap and cheerful

Crazy prices €120 for a sharing steak at Shelbourne Social

Kevin Hart Thank u, next

Jukebox musicals Abba, fine, but turning Prince’s back catalogue into a Mamma Mia-esque film? Don’t know about that

Sheryl Sandberg The heat is on as Facebook continues to fall in trust levels

Flu fear When you realise you forgot to get the shot, again

