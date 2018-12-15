Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Keira Knightley and Amari are up; Kevin Hart and Sheryl Sandberg are down
Keira Knightley shines in new film “Colette”. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
What’s hot
Grano This new Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, restaurant focuses on small Italian wine and food producers
Keira Knightley Plagued by paparazzi early in her career, the actor’s resilient talent shines in Colette
Dissect Brilliant music podcast doing deep dive analysis on classic albums
Amari Drop the sweetness and go for herbal liqueurs
Liath Michelin star restaurant Heron & Grey will be reborn as Liath in March 2019
Neon orange Winter’s brightest (literally) colour of choice
Best Actress Will be the most exciting category at the next Oscars
What’s not
Christmas tree stands Buying a new one and then discovering three in the attic
Stocking fillers as landfill Avoid as much plastic as possible this Christmas, even if it is cheap and cheerful
Crazy prices €120 for a sharing steak at Shelbourne Social
Kevin Hart Thank u, next
Jukebox musicals Abba, fine, but turning Prince’s back catalogue into a Mamma Mia-esque film? Don’t know about that
Sheryl Sandberg The heat is on as Facebook continues to fall in trust levels
Flu fear When you realise you forgot to get the shot, again