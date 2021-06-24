Identify the trees of Ireland – by leaf, flower, fruit and shape

It’s the ideal time of year to spot native and common Irish trees. This guide shows you how, with expert notes by Éanna Ní Lamhna, president of the Tree Council of Ireland, and an introduction by Paddy Woodworth

Not all the trees in this guide are native to Ireland, but most are. Our island has a small suite of native trees compared with continental Europe.

The meticulous classification of each species in the old Gaelic Brehon laws shows that our culture has traditionally treasured each one of them, but today many of us struggle to recognise these species.