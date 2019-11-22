How to have your cake and eat it too this Christmas

When party season hits, it’s tempting to give up on any attempt to lead a healthy life. But that could be a mistake. In Charles Dickens’ time, it was normal to have just a few days of merriment. Now the festivities stretch from November into January. It’s not unusual to be carrying up to an extra 3kg by the time January rolls around. The result is seen not just in extra weight, says Dr Mark Rowe, a GP and author of The Prescription for Happiness, but in how we feel.

The lack of sunlight added to too much alcohol can cause low mood, feelings of panic and negative impulses, he says, but there’s plenty you can do to make sure you don’t become a sad, portly doppelganger of yourself.

Dr Rowe, who has a practice in Waterford, advises taking a measured approach. “It’s a good idea to plan ahead,” he says. “Out of every seven nights, make sure to have at least three that are alcohol-free, for example. Volunteering to be the designated driver is a good excuse to have a night off.”

Be wary of daytime grazing and sipping. “Over Christmas, we are more inclined to drink during the day,” he says. “Be mindful of what you are actually consuming.”

If you are tired or stressed, your willpower will be depleted, regardless of whether it is caused by your work or because you haven’t found a turkey. This can lead to evenings of overeating and drinking.

Heather Leeson: “Don’t drink on an empty stomach. The alcohol hits your blood stream more quickly without food to slow it down.”

Heather Leeson, a director of Glenville Nutrition, takes a similarly pragmatic approach. If you eat healthily most days during the festive period, you can avoid feeling guilty when you socialise, she says. Leeson advises having a healthy breakfast and lunch, and then a good snack before you go out.

“Don’t drink on an empty stomach,” she says. “The alcohol hits your blood stream more quickly without food to slow it down. So always try to eat something before you go. It will help you say no to party nibbles too.”

Be wary of cocktails, many of which have about 200 calories as well as being sugary. Try out low-alcohol or non-alcoholic drinks such as mulled pomegranate juice or mulled apple and cranberry juice. Or she suggests trying sparkling water and grapefruit or pomegranate juice, tonic water, fresh ginger and lime. “These are high in sugar, but don’t have alcohol, which is what derails many people.”

Don’t try to keep pace with anyone else’s drinking. “This is especially true if you are in a mixed group,” Leeson says. Women tend to metabolise alcohol differently to men and the same drink can give rise to higher blood alcohol levels, she says.

“The best tip is to slow down and drink a glass of water between each alcoholic drink and another large glass before bed,” she says. “Watch out for times where you don’t notice your glass being topped up at dinner or parties. You could end up drinking much more than you want.”

Self-care is a gift, according to Dr Rowe. So taking care of yourself over the coming weeks might be the kindest gift of all.

Heather Leeson’s food tips

– Avoid heavy party nibbles, especially if they are pastry-based. Instead, look for olives, unsalted nuts, smoked salmon, veg sticks with hummus.

– Load up on vegetables and limit starchy carbs such as stuffing, potatoes and bread.

– Ask for sauces on the side, so you can control how much you have.

– Don’t automatically clear your plate. Eat the food you like the most first. When you feel satisfied, stop. This is especially important for dessert: a couple of bites may be enough to give you the sweet fix you want.

– Avoid eating large meals later in the evening. This can interrupt your sleep and lead to heartburn.