Why does a new house cost what it does?
We break down the price of a 1,500 sq ft home. Construction itself is less than half the cost
Is the blame for escalating prices of new homes in Dublin and the commuter counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow down to the greed of developers, the incompetence of Government, or both? Image: iStock
Between the Central Bank’s lending rules, the rising cost of renting and a housing supply playing catch-up, the issue of affordability remains to the fore.
Depending on who you listen to, the blame for escalating prices of new homes in Dublin and the commuter counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow is down to the greed of developers, the incompetence of Government, or both.