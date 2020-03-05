What you can buy in London, France, Cyprus, Italy and Waterford for about €265,000

Barry and John Murphy Auctioneers is seeking €265,000 for this four-bedroom house on half an acre (0.2 hectares) at Ballygarran Upper, Airport Road, Waterford city.

Price: €265,000

Agent: barrymurphy.ie

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

In the market town of Auzances, this maison de maître comes with just over an acre (0.4 hectares) of land. Reached by a drive, the house has a dining room with stairs to the cellar, a kitchen, a 26.5sq m (285sq ft) living room with fireplace which is beside the conservatory that has a sauna, shower and toilet. On the first floor are two bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a study. There is a bathroom and two bedrooms on the second floor (one with en suite). Outside is a garage and workshop.

Price: €265,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

ITALY: SICILY

In the Cianciana district, this 300sq m (3,229sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool. It comprises two storeys above a service floor that has a garage and storage space. On the first floor is a 50sq m (538sq ft) living room with fireplace, a kitchen/dining room, bathroom and veranda. Above are three bedrooms and a bathroom plus balconies. Outside are two wells, a barbecue area, pool shower, vines and fruit trees including apricots, pears, lemons and oranges.

Price: €265,000

Agent: ciancianamyhouse.it

CYPRUS: POLIS

In the village of Giolou, between Paphos and Polis (a traditional town with sandy beach), this stone house has a swimming pool. Inside the house, which has traditional features such as exposed wooden beams, is a living room that opens to a pool-side veranda, a kitchen/diner, utility, bathroom and two bedrooms, one with an en suite. Fruit trees in the garden include pear, mandarin, grapefruit and walnut. There is off-road parking, and the house is being sold furnished.

Price: €265,000

Agent: a20realestate.com

ENGLAND: LONDON

In east London, this sixth-floor corner apartment is in a scheme called Schrier Ropeworks on Arboretum Place in Barking. Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room that opens to a balcony, a bedroom and bathroom. Barking Tube and rail station is a two-minute walk away. It is being sold furnished. There is a lease of about 139 years, the service charge is about £2,600 a year.

Price: £220,000 (about €261,650 )

Agent: we-are-dpr.com