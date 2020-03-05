What you can buy in London, France, Cyprus, Italy and Waterford for about €265,000

A four-bedroom home in Waterford city or sixth-floor corner apartment in London

 

Barry and John Murphy Auctioneers is seeking €265,000 for this four-bedroom house on half an acre (0.2 hectares) at Ballygarran Upper, Airport Road, Waterford city.
Price: €265,000
Agent: barrymurphy.ie

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

In the market town of Auzances, this maison de maître comes with just over an acre (0.4 hectares) of land. Reached by a drive, the house has a dining room with stairs to the cellar, a kitchen, a 26.5sq m (285sq ft) living room with fireplace which is beside the conservatory that has a sauna, shower and toilet. On the first floor are two bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a study. There is a bathroom and two bedrooms on the second floor (one with en suite). Outside is a garage and workshop.
Price: €265,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

ITALY: SICILY

In the Cianciana district, this 300sq m (3,229sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool. It comprises two storeys above a service floor that has a garage and storage space. On the first floor is a 50sq m (538sq ft) living room with fireplace, a kitchen/dining room, bathroom and veranda. Above are three bedrooms and a bathroom plus balconies. Outside are two wells, a barbecue area, pool shower, vines and fruit trees including apricots, pears, lemons and oranges.
Price: €265,000
Agent: ciancianamyhouse.it

CYPRUS: POLIS

In the village of Giolou, between Paphos and Polis (a traditional town with sandy beach), this stone house has a swimming pool. Inside the house, which has traditional features such as exposed wooden beams, is a living room that opens to a pool-side veranda, a kitchen/diner, utility, bathroom and two bedrooms, one with an en suite. Fruit trees in the garden include pear, mandarin, grapefruit and walnut. There is off-road parking, and the house is being sold furnished.
Price: €265,000
Agent: a20realestate.com

ENGLAND: LONDON

In east London, this sixth-floor corner apartment is in a scheme called Schrier Ropeworks on Arboretum Place in Barking. Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room that opens to a balcony, a bedroom and bathroom. Barking Tube and rail station is a two-minute walk away. It is being sold furnished. There is a lease of about 139 years, the service charge is about £2,600 a year.
Price: £220,000 (about €261,650 )
Agent: we-are-dpr.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.