What you can buy for around €280,000 in Greece, France and Inisbofin

Matt O’Sullivan Estate Agent is seeking €280,000 for this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with sea views at Middle Quarter, Inishbofin Island, Connemara.

San Nicolo di Celle, Umbria, Italy.

Italy: Umbria

South of Perugio (15km away), in the village of San Nicolo di Celle, this pallazo was built at the beginning of the 20th century. Palazzo San Nicolo di Celle comes with a large garden and outbuildings. It measures 400 sq m (4,305.5 sq ft) and has eight rooms on the ground floor. On the first floor is a living room with 37 sq m (398 sq ft) terrace, kitchen, three bedrooms and a kitchenette. There are five bedrooms on the second floor and a 12sq m terrace. The garden, with lawn and trees, is enclosed by a combination of high walls and fences.

Price: €280,000

Agent: viadeicolli.com

Tarn et Garonne, France.

France: Tarn et Garonne

Built in 1900, this former farm comes with outbuildings and 1.7 hectares (4 acres) of land. The house is 4km from Lafrançaise village and reached up a drive that ends in a courtyard. The main living area is on the right of the courtyard and has a living room with large open fire, a kitchen, bathroom and four bedrooms. There is lots of room for expansions. On the left of the courtyard is a hay barn. Outside are stables, a garage and two wells. Toulouse airport is 70km away.

Price: €280,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Crete, Greece.

Greece: Crete

Built in 2012, this house with a swimming pool is 400m from a beach. In the municipality of Platanias, about half an hour from Chania town and airport, the house has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with a fire, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Heating is via a solar panel. The garden has a lawn and trees. There are sea views from the roof terrace. Shops and restaurants are a walk away and the town of Kolymbari is a five-minute drive.

Price: €278,000

Agent: elizabethestateagency.com

Costa Blanca, Spain.

Spain: Costa Blanca

In the Orba valley and measuring 121sq m (1,302sq ft), this finca with swimming pool is a walk away from shops, restaurants and bars. Traditional features include exposed wooden beams and terracota tiled floors. Downstairs is a living room with fireplace, a dining room, study/bedroom, kitchen and shower. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The living space opens to a partly covered terrace beside the pool. There is a well in the garden and off-road parking for two cars.

Price: €280,000

Agent: kyero.com