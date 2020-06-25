What you can buy for €325k in France, Greece, Spain, Guernsey and Dublin 18

Hunters Estates is seeking €325,000 for 26 The Cedar, Cruagh Wood, a two-bedroom apartment of 70sq m in Stepaside, Dublin 18.

The two-bedroom house on Hydra, Greece

Greece: Hydra

Traditional two-bedroom house 300m from the seafront on the island of Hydra, with superb views over the sea to the Peloponnese islands. Donkeys and boats are the only form of transport on the island, which has been declared a national historic monument and was beloved of Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen. There are strict building rules in place so the view from the terrace over the town’s rooftops is unlikely to change too much. The stone house of around 92sq m has a cool interior with exposed stone walls and beamed ceilings. A hydrofoil to Athens takes around 90 minutes.

Price: €325,000

Agent: Savills.gr

The stone farmhouse with large garden and pool in the Languedoc Roussillon region

Located in the Orb valley in southern France, this pretty stone farmhouse of 80q m has two en suite bedrooms plus a separate studio or bedroom with en suite. Located on a large plot with gardens and a pool with views over the surrounding countryside, the house is in a small town, approximately half an hour’s drive to Beziers, famous for bullfighting, and within easy reach of the Languedoc coast.

Price: €324,000

Agent: realestatelanguedoc.com

The renovated two-bedroom apartment in Barcelona

Spain: Barcelona

Renovated two-bedroom apartment with a large outdoor terrace in an old building in the Poble Sec neighbourhood of Barcelona, a fast gentrifying quarter with picturesque squares, a growing food scene and a large public park . The 60sq m apartment, accessed from an open air staircase, has exposed brick walls and tiled floors. The living room has two floor-to-ceiling windows that open out on to the 23sq m terrace.

Price: €325,000

Agent: larssonestate.com

The townhouse in Guernsey, Channel Islands

Channel Islands: Guernsey

A two-bedroom terraced townhouse in the heart of St Peter Port, the capital of the 24 square mile island (population around 106,000) 26 miles off the Normandy coast. Within strolling distance of the High Street, and close to Hauteville House where Victor Hugo lived and wrote his blockbuster novel Les Miserables. The three-storey house has the first of the bedrooms on the ground floor, a sitting/dining room and fitted kitchen at first-floor level and the second bedroom on the top floor. The property, which shares a garden with neighbouring homes, is currently rented on a lease that runs until 2023.

Price €329,800 (stg £295,000)

Agent: livingroom.gg