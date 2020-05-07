The immediate and devastating impact of Covid-19 on global economies is apparent. What’s harder to fathom is the longer term implications. Anyone hoping to buy or sell a house is currently stuck in a holding pattern at least until the lockdown ban on construction, viewings and house inspections eases. Buyers with bids already in must surely be wondering whether to put in a lower offer, while sellers wonder should they take what they can now for fear of what’s ahead.

In the absence of any reliable crystal ball all we have to work with is the information to hand, and that’s usually the price at which similar properties are selling for. The Residential Property Price Register may still be updating, but it will take months before the current impact on prices feeds through.