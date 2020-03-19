What will €75,000 buy in Turkey, Spain, Italy, France and Co Limerick?

Take5: Village homes in Tuscany, Almería and Brittany, sea views in Alanya

Villa with a swimming pool and views of the Mediterranean in Alanya, Turkey

Villa with a swimming pool and views of the Mediterranean in Alanya, Turkey

 

IRELAND: CO LIMERICK

Wheeler Auctioneers is seeking €75,000 for this two-bedroom house on an acre at Scart, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

Two-bed cottage with an acre of land in Pallasgreen, Co Limerick
Two-bed cottage with an acre of land in Pallasgreen, Co Limerick

FRANCE: BRITTANY

With a main house and four outhouses, this property has gîte or family-estate potential. Located in Le Mené in Côtes-d’Armor, it is set around a courtyard. There is open-plan living space on the ground floor of the main house plus a bathroom. The first floor needs renovating. There are two buildings attached to the main house and two separate buildings plus a hanger. Also outside are terraces and a garden. The coast and ports are about an hour away.
Price €74,000
Agent frenchestateagents.com

Family-estate potential in Le Mené, Côtes-d’Armor
Family-estate potential in Le Mené, Côtes-d’Armor

TURKEY: ALANYA

In Kargicak, this house with swimming pool has great views of the Mediterranean Sea, which is 1km away. In a scheme of 12 houses on a hillside, amid orange and banana trees, the 130sq m (1400sq ft) villa has two bedrooms and bathrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs there is an open-plan kitchen and living room, with terrace, and a bathroom. The house is 2km from the harbour in the historical town of Alanya. Gazipasa airport is 40km away.
Price €77,450
Agent spotblue.com

Villa with a swimming pool and views of the Mediterranean in Alanya, Turkey
Villa with a swimming pool and views of the Mediterranean in Alanya, Turkey

ITALY: TUSCANY

This house in the village of Bagni di Lucca – within walking distance of shops and restaurants – has two floors over a basement. On the ground floor is a kitchen with fireplace, a bedroom, bathroom and living room that opens onto a terrace (with panoramic views) and a garden beyond. There are three bedrooms on the top floor and four cellar rooms. The house needs renovating. Pisa is 50km from here, Florence is 95km and Lucca is 30km.
Price €75,000
Agent casatuscany.com

Historic house full of potential in Bagni di Lucca, Tuscany
Historic house full of potential in Bagni di Lucca, Tuscany

SPAIN: ALMERÍA

Near the coast, between the cities of Murcia and Almería, this traditional two-storey house is in the village of Lubrín. Accommodation includes a living room with wood-burning stove, dining room and kitchen that opens onto a courtyard. On the first floor are four bedrooms and a bathroom. In a central location, the house has views across the village and to its church and is a walk away from shops and eateries.
Price €75,000
Agent spanishpropertychoice.com

Traditional village home near the coast in Lubrín, Almería
Traditional village home near the coast in Lubrín, Almería
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.