What will €75,000 buy in Turkey, Spain, Italy, France and Co Limerick?

IRELAND: CO LIMERICK

Wheeler Auctioneers is seeking €75,000 for this two-bedroom house on an acre at Scart, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

Two-bed cottage with an acre of land in Pallasgreen, Co Limerick

FRANCE: BRITTANY

With a main house and four outhouses, this property has gîte or family-estate potential. Located in Le Mené in Côtes-d’Armor, it is set around a courtyard. There is open-plan living space on the ground floor of the main house plus a bathroom. The first floor needs renovating. There are two buildings attached to the main house and two separate buildings plus a hanger. Also outside are terraces and a garden. The coast and ports are about an hour away.

Price €74,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

Family-estate potential in Le Mené, Côtes-d’Armor

TURKEY: ALANYA

In Kargicak, this house with swimming pool has great views of the Mediterranean Sea, which is 1km away. In a scheme of 12 houses on a hillside, amid orange and banana trees, the 130sq m (1400sq ft) villa has two bedrooms and bathrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs there is an open-plan kitchen and living room, with terrace, and a bathroom. The house is 2km from the harbour in the historical town of Alanya. Gazipasa airport is 40km away.

Price €77,450

Agent spotblue.com

Villa with a swimming pool and views of the Mediterranean in Alanya, Turkey

ITALY: TUSCANY

This house in the village of Bagni di Lucca – within walking distance of shops and restaurants – has two floors over a basement. On the ground floor is a kitchen with fireplace, a bedroom, bathroom and living room that opens onto a terrace (with panoramic views) and a garden beyond. There are three bedrooms on the top floor and four cellar rooms. The house needs renovating. Pisa is 50km from here, Florence is 95km and Lucca is 30km.

Price €75,000

Agent casatuscany.com

Historic house full of potential in Bagni di Lucca, Tuscany

SPAIN: ALMERÍA

Near the coast, between the cities of Murcia and Almería, this traditional two-storey house is in the village of Lubrín. Accommodation includes a living room with wood-burning stove, dining room and kitchen that opens onto a courtyard. On the first floor are four bedrooms and a bathroom. In a central location, the house has views across the village and to its church and is a walk away from shops and eateries.

Price €75,000

Agent spanishpropertychoice.com