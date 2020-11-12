What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Louth?
Town&Country: A two-bed in Dublin’s docklands or a detached house in Dundalk
Town: Two-bedroom apartment in Dublin’s docklands Hanover Court
TOWN
Address: 36 Hanover Court, 8 Hanover Square, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2
Agent: Owen Reilly
New two-bedroom fourth floor apartment extending to 85sq m (915sq ft). The property has tall ceilings, an A-rated energy rating with views of the Grand Canal Basin from a good-sized balcony. There is secure underground parking.
Plus: Designated car space and great location
Minus: Annual management fees in the region of €2,379
COUNTRY
Address: Lothlorien, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co Louth
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Carroll
Four bedroom house extending to 382sq m (4,112sq ft). Set behind electric gates with landscaped gardens, the house benefits from four balconies, a gym, second kitchen and water feature.
Plus: High-end fittings and impressive stove
Minus: Kitchen ceiling mural and stained glass in the hallway will not be to all buyers taste.