What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Louth?

Town&Country: A two-bed in Dublin’s docklands or a detached house in Dundalk

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Town: Two-bedroom apartment in Dublin’s docklands Hanover Court

Town: Two-bedroom apartment in Dublin's docklands Hanover Court

 

TOWN

Address: 36 Hanover Court, 8 Hanover Square, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

Agent: Owen Reilly

New two-bedroom fourth floor apartment extending to 85sq m (915sq ft). The property has tall ceilings, an A-rated energy rating with views of the Grand Canal Basin from a good-sized balcony. There is secure underground parking.

Plus: Designated car space and great location

Minus: Annual management fees in the region of €2,379

COUNTRY

Country: Four-bed detached house called Lothlorien on Dublin Road, Dundalk
Country: Four-bed detached house called Lothlorien on Dublin Road, Dundalk

Address: Lothlorien, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co Louth

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Carroll

Four bedroom house extending to 382sq m (4,112sq ft). Set behind electric gates with landscaped gardens, the house benefits from four balconies, a gym, second kitchen and water feature.

Plus: High-end fittings and impressive stove

Minus: Kitchen ceiling mural and stained glass in the hallway will not be to all buyers taste.

