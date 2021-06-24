What will €625,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

TOWN

Address: 22 The Avenue, Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock

Constructed in 2017, this bright four-bedroom 150sq m (1,615sq ft) semi-detached house has a BER of A3 and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of the local Luas stop. The property, which has a west-facing garden, has two designated parking spaces – one underground – and is in excellent condition throughout.

Plus: Excellent BER of A3

Minus: The rear garden could do with more planting for privacy

COUNTRY

Address: Berry Lodge, Annagh, Spanish Point, Co Clare

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McMahon (Ennis)

This 18th century period home extending to 343sq m (3,692sq ft) was extensively refurbished in the 1990s and now has six en-suite bedrooms and a one bedroom apartment allows for the property to be run as a bed and breakfast or as an entire unit for rental income. It has recently been used as a cookery school and has fibre broadband for those looking for a work-from-home option on the Wild Atlantic Way. The property, with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean sits on a site of 1.25 acres just a short distance from Spanish Point, Quilty and Miltown Malbay.

Plus: Dramatic Atlantic coastline setting

Minus: BER of D1 will be chilly over the winter months