What will €600k buy in Dublin 16 and Connemara?
Town&Country: Dundrum bungalow or a seaside seal haven near Roundstone
25 Ailesbury Lawn, Dundrum, Dublin 16.
TOWN
Address 25 Ailesbury Lawn, Dundrum, Dublin 16
Agent Lisney
Three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with gardens on three sides with an internal layout of just over 100sq m. The light-filled, flat-roofed home is in a cul-de-sac within easy reach of several southside schools with the Dundrum town centre and Airfield visiting farm also nearby.
Plus Secluded feel
Minus BER rating could be improved.
COUNTRY
Address Curlew Cottage, Cushatrower, Roundstone, Co Galway
Agent DNG Martin O’Connor Auctioneers
A year-round home rather than a holiday cottage, this four-bedroom house has a prized waterfront setting and 1.28 acres of grounds that include a boathouse, artist’s studio and a man-made pool frequented by seals. The cottage has a large living area with vaulted ceiling and big open fireplace; there’s a spacious diningroom and a zesty yellow kitchen with beamed ceiling.
Plus Magnificent sea and mountain views from most rooms
Minus Cottage hasn’t been renovated since the 1990s.