What will €600,000 buy in Dublin and Cork?

TOWN

Address 27 The Locks, Charlotte Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

Agent Online Estate Agent.ie

Fifth-floor three-bedroom apartment extending to 81sq m (872sq ft). All the rooms have west-facing waterfront views and are incredibly bright, thanks to large windows. The property has a secure, underground car-parking space in the much sought-after location of Dublin Docklands.

Plus Location and waterside views

Minus Annual management fees are €2,900

Summerlee House, Woodside, Tivoli, Cork

COUNTRY

Address Summerlee House, Woodside, Tivoli, Cork

Agent ERA Downey McCarthy

This waterfront property located adjacent to Lower Glanmire Road and just 2.4km from Cork city offers an investment opportunity. The building, which needs upgrading, has been adapted to accommodate six own-door apartments in a mixture of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Coming with vacant possession the agent estimates the property has a potential rental income of €90,600 per annum.

Plus Good location and income potential

Minus The 311sq m property needs investment