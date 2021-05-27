What will €595,000 buy in Dublin and Connemara?

TOWN

Address 31 Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin 5

Agent Gallagher Quigley

This detached red-brick bungalow has four bedrooms and extends to 119sq m (1,281sq ft). There is full planning permission to extend the property, which has a BER of C3, in the good-sized southwest-facing rear garden.

Plus Room to extend or convert the garage

Minus Currently a tad outdated

COUNTRY

Sky Road, Fakeeragh, Clifden, Co Galway.

Agent Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers

Perched high on the Sky Road with panoramic maritime vistas, this 140sq m (1,507sq ft) three-bedroom property with a contemporary design is full of light and is nestled into a hillside site of 0.64 acres. Originally an old house, which has been extended and modernised, the property has a BER of A3 thanks to triple-glazed windows and an energy-efficient air-to-water pump.

Plus Superb sea views

Minus Some planting is required to give privacy from an adjacent property