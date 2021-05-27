What will €595,000 buy in Dublin and Connemara?

Town&Country: A Raheny four-bed with extension potential or a three-bed in Clifden with sea views

Elizabeth Birdthistle

31 Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

TOWN

Address 31 Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin 5
Agent Gallagher Quigley
This detached red-brick bungalow has four bedrooms and extends to 119sq m (1,281sq ft). There is full planning permission to extend the property, which has a BER of C3, in the good-sized southwest-facing rear garden.
Plus Room to extend or convert the garage
Minus Currently a tad outdated

COUNTRY

Sky Road, Fakeeragh, Clifden, Co Galway.
Address Sky Road, Fakeeragh, Clifden, Co Galway
Agent Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers
Perched high on the Sky Road with panoramic maritime vistas, this 140sq m (1,507sq ft) three-bedroom property with a contemporary design is full of light and is nestled into a hillside site of 0.64 acres. Originally an old house, which has been extended and modernised, the property has a BER of A3 thanks to triple-glazed windows and an energy-efficient air-to-water pump.
Plus Superb sea views
Minus Some planting is required to give privacy from an adjacent property

