What will €595,000 buy in Dublin and Connemara?
Town&Country: A Raheny four-bed with extension potential or a three-bed in Clifden with sea views
31 Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.
TOWN
Address 31 Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin 5
Agent Gallagher Quigley
This detached red-brick bungalow has four bedrooms and extends to 119sq m (1,281sq ft). There is full planning permission to extend the property, which has a BER of C3, in the good-sized southwest-facing rear garden.
Plus Room to extend or convert the garage
Minus Currently a tad outdated
COUNTRY
Address Sky Road, Fakeeragh, Clifden, Co Galway
Agent Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers
Perched high on the Sky Road with panoramic maritime vistas, this 140sq m (1,507sq ft) three-bedroom property with a contemporary design is full of light and is nestled into a hillside site of 0.64 acres. Originally an old house, which has been extended and modernised, the property has a BER of A3 thanks to triple-glazed windows and an energy-efficient air-to-water pump.
Plus Superb sea views
Minus Some planting is required to give privacy from an adjacent property