What will €550,000 buy in Dublin and Carlow?

TOWN

Address 73 Clarence Mangan Road, the Tenters, Dublin 8

Agent DNG

Dating from 1921, this two-bedroom house in the popular area of the Tenters has been completely renovated to a bright contemporary home with the addition of a cedar clad and glass extension to the side. The property originally had three bedrooms – and now has a large landing which can be used as a study or play area – and a south-facing rear garden. The interiors of this 94sq m (1,012sq ft) house, which has a BER of F, are quite remarkable.

COUNTRY

Shabeg, Main Street, Borris, Co Carlow.

Address Shabeg, Main Street, Borris, Co Carlow

Joint agents Colliers International and Donohoe Town and Country

Located in the centre of Borris, this outstanding 240sq m (2,583sq ft) Tudor revival property from 1835 has four bedrooms, retains all of its period details and has interesting ceilings due to the differing roofline pitches. In turnkey condition, the property has a rear walled garden bordered by 10ft granite walls which is divided into three large spaces, one of which has a coach house with an office, entertainment room and storage, and another section is occupied by an orchard. The property is BER exempt.