What will €550,000 buy in Dublin and Carlow?

Town&Country: A two-bed contemporary home in D8 or a period home with converted coach house and orchard in Borris

Elizabeth Birdthistle

73 Clarence Mangan Road, the Tenters, Dublin 8.

73 Clarence Mangan Road, the Tenters, Dublin 8.

 

TOWN

Address 73 Clarence Mangan Road, the Tenters, Dublin 8
Agent DNG
Dating from 1921, this two-bedroom house in the popular area of the Tenters has been completely renovated to a bright contemporary home with the addition of a cedar clad and glass extension to the side. The property originally had three bedrooms – and now has a large landing which can be used as a study or play area – and a south-facing rear garden. The interiors of this 94sq m (1,012sq ft) house, which has a BER of F, are quite remarkable.

COUNTRY

Shabeg, Main Street, Borris, Co Carlow.
Shabeg, Main Street, Borris, Co Carlow.

Address Shabeg, Main Street, Borris, Co Carlow
Joint agents Colliers International and Donohoe Town and Country
Located in the centre of Borris, this outstanding 240sq m (2,583sq ft) Tudor revival property from 1835 has four bedrooms, retains all of its period details and has interesting ceilings due to the differing roofline pitches. In turnkey condition, the property has a rear walled garden bordered by 10ft granite walls which is divided into three large spaces, one of which has a coach house with an office, entertainment room and storage, and another section is occupied by an orchard. The property is BER exempt.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.