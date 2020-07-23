What will €525k buy in Dublin and Co Waterford
Town & Country: A skinny townhouse in D6 or a mini country estate near Dungarvan
I Observatory Court, Observatory Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6.
Town
Address: 1 Observatory Court, Observatory Lane, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Agent: REA Dempsey Estate Agents
This three-bedroom terraced house of 93 sq m is arranged over three floors and has a small walled garden to the rear. The ground floor has a tiny bedroom that does duty as a home office, a bathroom and a kitchen opening into a living room with vaulted ceiling and patio doors to the garden, which has pedestrian rear access. Upstairs there is a large landing that serves as a second livingroom, and a bedroom on the first floor and a further bedroom at attic level along with an ensuite.
Plus: Off-street parking for one car
Minus: Needs a refresh and that goes for the garden too
Country
Address: Coolnagour, Dungarvan, Waterford
Agent: Denise Radley Auctioneers
Located 4.8km from Dungarvan this four-bedroom period house on just over two acres comes with a courtyard of outbuildings including stables and lofted store houses that could be renovated as guest accommodation or home office/studio spaces. The renovated house has a calm, mostly cream-coloured interior and features a large country style kitchen, three reception rooms and spacious double bedrooms.
Plus: Quiet countryside location but close to the Waterford-Dublin road
Minus: PVC windows throughout