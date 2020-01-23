What will €50,000 buy in Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, France and Co Roscommon?

Take5: Village house beside Charente river, house with garden in Bulgaria

Gortnasillagh, Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Gortnasillagh, Tulsk, Co Roscommon

 

IRELAND: CO ROSCOMMON

Cathal O’Brien Estate Agents is seeking €50,000 for this three-bedroom house on 0.4 hectares at Gortnasillagh, Tulsk, Co Roscommon (with an option to buy 12 more hectares).

FRANCE: CHARENTE

Between the towns of Champagne-Mouton and Confolens, this 150sq m (1,614.5sq ft), south-east facing village house comes with a separate piece of land beside the Charente river. On the ground floor is a 25sq m (269sq ft) living room, kitchen, shower and cellar. Upstairs are three bedrooms, two of them with en suites, and a separate toilet. There is attic space. Outbuildings include a garage.

Price: €50,000
Agent: clefrance.co.uk

Village house beside the Charente river
Village house beside the Charente river

ITALY: ABRUZZO

This property in Roccaspinalveti town comprises two houses, one of which is habitable. The habitable house, of 144sq m (1,550sq ft), has a garage, laundry and storage at ground level and a living room, kitchen with fireplace, two bedrooms and a bathroom above. The second house, of 133sq m (1,431.6sq ft), has vaulted ceilings, traditional tiles and a fireplace. The property comes with an olive grove.

Price: €50,000
Agent: abruzzoruralproperty.com

Roccaspinalveti
Roccaspinalveti

BULGARIA: BURGAS

About 15km from the coastal city of Burgas, this two-storey 140sq m (1,507sq ft) house comes with a garden. There is a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen and living room on the ground floor. Upstairs is a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which opens onto a terrace. Fruit trees and vines grow in the garden which also has a parking space. The house is in a spa village with mineral waters.

Price: £41,300 (€48,280)
Agent: premiumpropertiesbg.com

Burgas
Burgas

SPAIN: ANDALUSIA

On the edge of the historic town of Baza, which contains the Iberian-Roman remains of the city of Basti and an Arabian baths house, this five-bedroom house needs updating. Inside is a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and five bedrooms. There is a separate building with a kitchen and living room plus two caves/cellars.

Price: €49,990
Agent: rusticom.co.uk

Baza
Baza
