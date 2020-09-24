What will €450k buy in Dublin and Co Galway?

Town & Country: a terraced house in D9 or a cottage on the Wild Atlantic Way

54 Belton Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

54 Belton Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

 

TOWN

Address: 54 Belton Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom terraced house in a sought-after location just off Collins Avenue that’s ready to move into. The 112sq m house dates from the 1930s but modern improvements include a big kitchen extension and contemporary decor throughout. The walled back garden has been carefully landscaped for low maintenance.

Plus: Secluded garden

Minus: Busy decor in the main bedroom

COUNTRY

Wild Atlantic Cottage, Dunguaire, Kinvara, Co Galway
Wild Atlantic Cottage, Dunguaire, Kinvara, Co Galway

Address: Wild Atlantic Cottage, Dunguaire, Kinvara, Co Galway

Agent: Keane Mahony Smith

Just outside the village of Kinvara on the shores of Galway Bay is this 140sq m thatched cottage that can earn its keep with two separate guest suites to rent out. The main part of the house has a lot of character with this high timbered ceiling, yellow half-door and bumpy whitewashed walls. There’s a big wood-burning stove to keep things cosy. Historic Dunguaire Castle is a stroll away.

Plus: Close to the brilliant Burren

Minus: Thatch will need maintenance

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.