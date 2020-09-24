What will €450k buy in Dublin and Co Galway?

TOWN

Address: 54 Belton Road, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom terraced house in a sought-after location just off Collins Avenue that’s ready to move into. The 112sq m house dates from the 1930s but modern improvements include a big kitchen extension and contemporary decor throughout. The walled back garden has been carefully landscaped for low maintenance.

Plus: Secluded garden

Minus: Busy decor in the main bedroom

COUNTRY

Address: Wild Atlantic Cottage, Dunguaire, Kinvara, Co Galway

Agent: Keane Mahony Smith

Just outside the village of Kinvara on the shores of Galway Bay is this 140sq m thatched cottage that can earn its keep with two separate guest suites to rent out. The main part of the house has a lot of character with this high timbered ceiling, yellow half-door and bumpy whitewashed walls. There’s a big wood-burning stove to keep things cosy. Historic Dunguaire Castle is a stroll away.

Plus: Close to the brilliant Burren

Minus: Thatch will need maintenance