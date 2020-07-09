What will €445k buy in Dublin 2, Portugal, Spain, France and England?

Take 5: a villa in a white village, a house on golf courses, a chateau pied a terre on the Riviera and a bolthole in Cornwall

 

Bohan Hyland and Associates is seeking €445,000 for a two-bedroom terraced mews house of 76sq m in need of updating at 24 Herbert Lane, Dublin 2. Someproperties you can get for the same sum abroad.

Spain: Andalusia

Located just outside the white village of Bedar in the foothills of the Sierra de los Filabres,this traditionally-designed four-bedroom villa is about a 25-minute drive to the coast. A courtyard garden surrounded by arches framing coastal, countryside and village views has steps leading up to the house and the pool below. Inside the bedrooms are on the ground floor, and upstairs are the living, dining and kitchen spaces, all of which have stunning views and access to an upper terrace. There is also a cosy sittingroom for winter evenings. Gardens, a pool and ample parking complete the package.

Price: €445,000

Agent: olivehouse-es.com

The traditionally-designed four-bedroom villa in Spain
The traditionally-designed four-bedroom villa in Spain

Portugal: eastern Algarve

A spacious, three-bedroom villa near the historic village of Castro Marim close to the Spanish border and within an hour’s drive of both Seville and Faro airports. Part of the Castro Marim Golf and Country Club, the spacious 220sq m house is in a low-density development that includes three nine-hole golf courses, a clubhouse and restaurant, a large pool and gardens. The house has a large livingroom with open fireplace, a generous kitchen and a master bedroom suite on the top floor.

Price: €445,000

Agent: idealhomesinternational.co.uk

The spacious three-bedroom villa in Portugal
The spacious three-bedroom villa in Portugal

France: Nice

Large one-bedroom apartment in the magnificently refurbished Chateau d’Azur where homes are accessed via a stupendously decorated entrance hallway. The apartment is located in one of the towers, and has a very large livingroom complete with tall French windows, parquet flooring and a striking marble fireplace. There is a dining area in in the tower portion of the room. Steps lead up to a double bedroom, while modern amenities include a well fitted kitchen and a marble-tiled bathroom. The grounds include gardens and secure parking.

Price: €440,000

Agent: blue-square.com

The refurbished Chateau d’Azur in France
The refurbished Chateau d’Azur in France

England: Cornwall

In Poldark country, this quaint two-bedroom harbour-side cottage is in the village of Mousehole near Penzance. The semi-detached house has stunning views over the harbour and towards St Michael’s Mount. There is large living room complete with old-style range cooker set into the fireplace, a neat kitchen with room to seat six, and two cottage-style bedrooms upstairs. No garden, but space for a table and chairs outside from which to watch village life go by.

Price: €442,481 (stg£400,000)

Agent: kerbappealz.co.uk

The harbour-side cottage in Cornwall
The harbour-side cottage in Cornwall
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.