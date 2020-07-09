What will €445k buy in Dublin 2, Portugal, Spain, France and England?

Bohan Hyland and Associates is seeking €445,000 for a two-bedroom terraced mews house of 76sq m in need of updating at 24 Herbert Lane, Dublin 2. Someproperties you can get for the same sum abroad.

Spain: Andalusia

Located just outside the white village of Bedar in the foothills of the Sierra de los Filabres,this traditionally-designed four-bedroom villa is about a 25-minute drive to the coast. A courtyard garden surrounded by arches framing coastal, countryside and village views has steps leading up to the house and the pool below. Inside the bedrooms are on the ground floor, and upstairs are the living, dining and kitchen spaces, all of which have stunning views and access to an upper terrace. There is also a cosy sittingroom for winter evenings. Gardens, a pool and ample parking complete the package.

Price: €445,000

Agent: olivehouse-es.com

The traditionally-designed four-bedroom villa in Spain

Portugal: eastern Algarve

A spacious, three-bedroom villa near the historic village of Castro Marim close to the Spanish border and within an hour’s drive of both Seville and Faro airports. Part of the Castro Marim Golf and Country Club, the spacious 220sq m house is in a low-density development that includes three nine-hole golf courses, a clubhouse and restaurant, a large pool and gardens. The house has a large livingroom with open fireplace, a generous kitchen and a master bedroom suite on the top floor.

Price: €445,000

Agent: idealhomesinternational.co.uk

The spacious three-bedroom villa in Portugal

France: Nice

Large one-bedroom apartment in the magnificently refurbished Chateau d’Azur where homes are accessed via a stupendously decorated entrance hallway. The apartment is located in one of the towers, and has a very large livingroom complete with tall French windows, parquet flooring and a striking marble fireplace. There is a dining area in in the tower portion of the room. Steps lead up to a double bedroom, while modern amenities include a well fitted kitchen and a marble-tiled bathroom. The grounds include gardens and secure parking.

Price: €440,000

Agent: blue-square.com

The refurbished Chateau d’Azur in France

England: Cornwall

In Poldark country, this quaint two-bedroom harbour-side cottage is in the village of Mousehole near Penzance. The semi-detached house has stunning views over the harbour and towards St Michael’s Mount. There is large living room complete with old-style range cooker set into the fireplace, a neat kitchen with room to seat six, and two cottage-style bedrooms upstairs. No garden, but space for a table and chairs outside from which to watch village life go by.

Price: €442,481 (stg£400,000)

Agent: kerbappealz.co.uk