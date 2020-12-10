What will €425,000 buy in Dublin and Co Wicklow?

Town&Country: A three-bed terraced house in Dublin or a four-bed on an acre in Avoca

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Town: 13 Susan Terrace, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

TOWN

Address 13 Susan Terrace, South Circular Road, Dublin 8
Agent Felicity Fox
Extending to 82sq m (885sq ft), this three-bedroom mid-terrace house, though in need of some modernisation, is exceptionally bright. Located within walking distance of the city centre, the property benefits from vehicular access to the rear.
Plus Centrally located
Minus Some work required including low BER of E2

COUNTRY

Country: Alora, Tigroney West, Avoca, Co Wicklow
Address Alora, Tigroney West, Avoca, Co Wicklow
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly
Architecturally designed four-bedroom house extending to 146sq m (1,570sq ft). Its location – nestled into an elevated site – gives panoramic views of the surrounding area. With a south-facing aspect on a site of an acre of well-planted gardens that feature hidden spaces and mature plantings, it is a veritable gardener’s dream.
Plus Superb site with stunning views
Minus BER of E1 might need to be addressed

