What will €400k buy in Dublin and Wexford?
Town&Country: A three-bed in D9 or a nice little earner near Gorey
Town: 28 Coolgariff Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9.
TOWN
Address 28 Coolgariff Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Extended three-bed semi-detached house with that all important living space opening directly from the kitchen, with patio doors to the garden. Natural timber flooring throughout the groundfloor area which includes a separate sitting room to the front of the house. Two double bedrooms, one en suite, and a single room upstairs complete the accommodation.
Plus There’s no work to do here.
Minus Back garden is gravel not grass.
COUNTRY
Address The Bay Garden, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella
A short distance from Camolin village, this attractive period house sits on two acres of grounds with several outbuildings and a kitchen garden. The property has been run for many years as a tourist attraction with a tea garden, and offers plenty of scope to run as a similar enterprise or to use the additional buildings as studio or home office space. The creeper-clad house has four bedrooms, a bright kitchen with range-style cooker and two reception rooms. Gorey is a 10 minute drive away.
Plus A home with income potential.
Minus Extensive grounds to maintain.