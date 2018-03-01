What will €400,000 buy in Cork or Dublin?

Oikoseen House, Bailick, Midleton, Co Cork

Looking out to the Owenacurra Estuary, this house was built at the end of the 18th century. Sitting in its own land, Oikoseen (formerly known as Charleston) was a home for many years before going into commercial use, including a time as the offices of the county fire department. The 297sq m (3,200sq ft) house retains a commercial look – although homely period details, such as fireplaces, are intact. It has five reception rooms downstairs, one with a fireplace, plus a kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs are five rooms plus a kitchen and bathroom. It is two minutes from the N25 Cork-Waterford road and a five-minute walk from the centre of Midleton. BER: E2.

Plus: Good sized house with period features including fireplaces and sash windows

Minus: Not enough garden and too much car-park

Agent: Colbert and Co

51 Ferguson Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9: On the ground floor are two living rooms with fireplaces and a dining room with kitchen off it

51 Ferguson Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Close to Griffith Park and the Botanic Gardens, this 96.7sq m (1,041sq ft) house has three bedrooms. On the ground floor are two living rooms with fireplaces and a dining room with kitchen off it and access to the garden. There is also a garden in front of the house. The bathroom is upstairs and there is a toilet downstairs. BER: E2.

Plus: Gardens front and back

Minus: A downstairs toilet sits between the house and garden and a hot press is an unwelcome guest in the living room

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra