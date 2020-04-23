What will €399,000 buy in Greece, Turkey, France, Italy and West Cork?

Take5: Sunkissed houses by the sea, a French chateau and a farmhouse in Umbria

Emma Cullinan RP23 Take Five €399,000 April 2020

Three-storey house in Antalya, Turkey for about €398,200

Three-storey house in Antalya, Turkey for about €398,200

 

Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €399,000 for this 226sq m (2,436sq ft) four-bed on 0.4 acres in Dripsey, West Cork.

Four-bed in Dripsey, West Cork for €399,000
Four-bed in Dripsey, West Cork for €399,000

GREECE: CRETE

Built in 2017, this 118sq m (1,270sq ft) house is just 20 metres from the sea and 50 metres from the beach and bars of Mochlos fishing village. The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area opens to a covered terrace with sea views. Up the white marble stairs is a bathroom and two bedrooms that share a terrace. There is a Jacuzzi on the roof terrace which has views of the village, sea and island. The basement has a bathroom and study. There is a side garden.
Price: €395,000
Agent: wwpc.co

House near Mochlos fishing village in Crete for €375,000
House near Mochlos fishing village in Crete for €375,000

TURKEY: ANTALYA

On the slopes of Kisiltas, this three-storey house with swimming pool has views over nearby Kalkan and out to the Mediterranean Sea. At ground level is an open-plan kitchen and diningroom that opens to the poolside terrace, and a bedroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor, both with ensuites. And balconies. Three more ensuite bedrooms with balconies are on the second floor. Kalkan old town is a five-minute walk away.
Price: £348,500 (about €398,200)
Agent: kalkanproperty.com

ITALY: UMBRIA

On a hillside between Umbertide and Citta’ di Castello, this farmhouse comes with a saltwater swimming pool, an acre of land and an olive grove. The restored house has period features such as chestnut and oak beams, terracotta floors and a stunning pietra serena (Tuscan grey sandstone) fireplace. On the ground floor is a laundry, wood store, bread oven, a well and three rooms. There is a two-bedroom apartment on the first floor and another on the second floor.  
Price: €395,000
Agent: casatuscany.com

Farmhouse with saltwater swimming pool in Umbria, Italy for €395,000
Farmhouse with saltwater swimming pool in Umbria, Italy for €395,000

FRANCE: POITOU-CHARENTES

This chateau, which sits in a hectare of parkland, is in La Trimouille. It is divided into two homes, one fully renovated and the other in good condition but which could do with more work. There are eight bedrooms in all across the two parts of the chateau, which could naturally be turned back into a single home. The chateau is reached via a tree-lined drive and the surrounding garden has mature trees, lawns and a fountain. The city of Montmorillon is a short drive away.
Price: €399,620
Agent: beauxvillages.com

Chateau in Poitou-Charentes, France for €399,620
Chateau in Poitou-Charentes, France for €399,620
