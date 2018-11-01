What will €395K buy in Dublin 7 and Waterford?

TOWN

Address: 50a Smithfield Market, Smithfield, Dublin 7 Agent: Wyse Measuring 75sq m (807sq ft), this apartment is on the first floor. Inside is an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room that opens onto a balcony through floor-to-ceiling glazed doors, two bedrooms (one with en suite and one with a balcony) and a bathroom. There is a communal roof terrace and a parking space underground. BER: C3

Plus Generous glazing and two balconies Minus One balcony is close to the building opposite

COUNTRY

Country: West Street and Bridge House, Tallow, Co Waterford.

Address: West Street and Bridge House, Tallow, Co Waterford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds

This 490sq m (5,274sq ft) property comprises two large period houses and an acre of land. One of the homes, West Street, was renovated in 2009. The 118sq m (1,275sq ft) house has a dual-aspect living room with fireplace on the ground floor. There is another living room, plus kitchen and bathroom on the first floor, and three bedrooms on the top floor. Bridge House measures 372sq m (4,000sq ft) and needs work. It has two living rooms, a kitchen and utility on the ground floor, three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor and three bedrooms on the top floor. The garden has a lawn and woodland beyond. BER: Exempt. Plus Substantial, well-proportioned period houses Minus There is a car park next door