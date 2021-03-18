What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Town&Country: A terraced two-bed in Dún Laoghaire or a listed five-bed near Stradbally beach

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Town: 79 Northcote Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Town: 79 Northcote Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

 

TOWN

Address 79 Northcote Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Dún Laoghaire 
This two-bedroom terraced townhouse is located close to Dún Laoghaire town centre and amenities such as sailing, tennis clubs and the Dart. Extending to 51sq m (549sq ft) the house, which has recently been upgraded, has a small courtyard to the rear with on-street parking. 
Plus A short stroll to amenities 
Minus Low BER of E1

Country: The Square, Stradbally, Co Waterford
Country: The Square, Stradbally, Co Waterford

COUNTRY

Address The Square, Stradbally, Co Waterford 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds 
Dating from 1780, this five-bedroom house overlooking the village square in Stradbally is divided into a three-bedroom house and two one-bedroom apartments, so it has income potential. Refurbished in 2020, and extending to 251sq m (2,700sq ft), it has a fine sized rear garden and is just a five minutes’ walk from the local beach and Waterford Greenway cycling route. 
Plus Lots of space close to a beach 
Minus The property is directly on the street

