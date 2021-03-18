What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

TOWN

Address 79 Northcote Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Dún Laoghaire

This two-bedroom terraced townhouse is located close to Dún Laoghaire town centre and amenities such as sailing, tennis clubs and the Dart. Extending to 51sq m (549sq ft) the house, which has recently been upgraded, has a small courtyard to the rear with on-street parking.

Plus A short stroll to amenities

Minus Low BER of E1

Country: The Square, Stradbally, Co Waterford

COUNTRY

Address The Square, Stradbally, Co Waterford

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds

Dating from 1780, this five-bedroom house overlooking the village square in Stradbally is divided into a three-bedroom house and two one-bedroom apartments, so it has income potential. Refurbished in 2020, and extending to 251sq m (2,700sq ft), it has a fine sized rear garden and is just a five minutes’ walk from the local beach and Waterford Greenway cycling route.

Plus Lots of space close to a beach

Minus The property is directly on the street