What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?
Town&Country: A terraced two-bed in Dún Laoghaire or a listed five-bed near Stradbally beach
Town: 79 Northcote Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
TOWN
Address 79 Northcote Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Dún Laoghaire
This two-bedroom terraced townhouse is located close to Dún Laoghaire town centre and amenities such as sailing, tennis clubs and the Dart. Extending to 51sq m (549sq ft) the house, which has recently been upgraded, has a small courtyard to the rear with on-street parking.
Plus A short stroll to amenities
Minus Low BER of E1
COUNTRY
Address The Square, Stradbally, Co Waterford
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Reynolds
Dating from 1780, this five-bedroom house overlooking the village square in Stradbally is divided into a three-bedroom house and two one-bedroom apartments, so it has income potential. Refurbished in 2020, and extending to 251sq m (2,700sq ft), it has a fine sized rear garden and is just a five minutes’ walk from the local beach and Waterford Greenway cycling route.
Plus Lots of space close to a beach
Minus The property is directly on the street