What will €385k buy in Dublin and west Cork?

TOWN

Address: 65 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

Agent: Quillsen

Built as part of new affordable housing project in the 1920s and 1930s, this three-bedroom semi-detached house comes to the market in near-original condition with plenty of period detail such as tiled fireplaces, cast iron fireplaces and wide timber floorboards. The windows have been replaced with PVC versions, but a new owner may decide on a rethink as part of an overhaul of the 93 sq m house. There’s a good-sized walled garden to the rear and off street parking in front.

Plus: An easy commute to the city centre.

Minus: A lot of work to do to bring it up to 2020 standards.

COUNTRY

Mary White’s Cottage, Carrigillihy, Union Hall, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy

Watch the yachts go by from this large period cottage set on just under half an acre of grounds dipping down the shoreline. The 151 sq m, three-bedroom, three-reception-room house has been imaginatively restored over the years, with a double height kitchen complete with a gallery landing overhead, and comfortable sittingroom, diningroom and study with views over the water and wood-burning stoves.

Plus: Gorgeous views.

Minus: Open plan en suite bathroom in main bedroom won’t appeal to everyone.