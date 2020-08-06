What will €385k buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Town & Country: a fixer-upper in D3, or a seaside home in Union Hall

65 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

65 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

 

TOWN

Address: 65 Shelmartin Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3

Agent: Quillsen

Built as part of new affordable housing project in the 1920s and 1930s, this three-bedroom semi-detached house comes to the market in near-original condition with plenty of period detail such as tiled fireplaces, cast iron fireplaces and wide timber floorboards. The windows have been replaced with PVC versions, but a new owner may decide on a rethink as part of an overhaul of the 93 sq m house. There’s a good-sized walled garden to the rear and off street parking in front.

Plus: An easy commute to the city centre.

Minus: A lot of work to do to bring it up to 2020 standards.

COUNTRY

Mary White’s Cottage, Carrigillihy, Union Hall, Co Cork
Mary White’s Cottage, Carrigillihy, Union Hall, Co Cork

Address: Mary White’s Cottage, Carrigillihy, Union Hall, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy

Watch the yachts go by from this large period cottage set on just under half an acre of grounds dipping down the shoreline. The 151 sq m, three-bedroom, three-reception-room house has been imaginatively restored over the years, with a double height kitchen complete with a gallery landing overhead, and comfortable sittingroom, diningroom and study with views over the water and wood-burning stoves.

Plus: Gorgeous views.

Minus: Open plan en suite bathroom in main bedroom won’t appeal to everyone.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.