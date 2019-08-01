What will €385,000 buy in Dublin 4 and Co Cork?
Town&Country: Riverside Ringsend cottage or period house with harbour views in Cobh
13 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4
TOWN
Address 13 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Agent Just Property
Across the River Dodder from Grand Canal Dock, and across the River Liffey from 3Arena, this 52sq m (565sq ft) house has just been refurbished. Inside are a living-dining room, kitchen, utility room, walk-in shower and two bedrooms. There is also a backyard with a shed.
Plus Refurbished and wheelchair accessible
Minus The shed in the backyard blocks a window
COUNTRY
Address Ardgehane, French’s Walk, Cobh, Co Cork
Agent English Auctioneers & Valuers
This late-1880s, 167sq m (1,800sq ft) house sits above Cork Harbour, with great views of the water. The property has a livingroom with bay window and fireplace, a diningroom, a shower, a kitchen with a solid-fuel range, a utilityroom and conservatory on the ground floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. There are two more bedrooms in the attic. Outside are a drive, patio and garden.
Plus Lovely proportions and period features, including fireplaces and bay windows
Minus The interior needs an update, and the parking space on the road below interrupts the view