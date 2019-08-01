What will €385,000 buy in Dublin 4 and Co Cork?

TOWN

Address 13 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Agent Just Property

Across the River Dodder from Grand Canal Dock, and across the River Liffey from 3Arena, this 52sq m (565sq ft) house has just been refurbished. Inside are a living-dining room, kitchen, utility room, walk-in shower and two bedrooms. There is also a backyard with a shed.

Plus Refurbished and wheelchair accessible

Minus The shed in the backyard blocks a window

COUNTRY

Ardgehane, French’s Walk, Cobh, Co Cork

Address Ardgehane, French’s Walk, Cobh, Co Cork

Agent English Auctioneers & Valuers

This late-1880s, 167sq m (1,800sq ft) house sits above Cork Harbour, with great views of the water. The property has a livingroom with bay window and fireplace, a diningroom, a shower, a kitchen with a solid-fuel range, a utilityroom and conservatory on the ground floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. There are two more bedrooms in the attic. Outside are a drive, patio and garden.

Plus Lovely proportions and period features, including fireplaces and bay windows

Minus The interior needs an update, and the parking space on the road below interrupts the view