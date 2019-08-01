What will €385,000 buy in Dublin 4 and Co Cork?

Town&Country: Riverside Ringsend cottage or period house with harbour views in Cobh

13 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4

13 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4

 

TOWN

Address 13 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Agent Just Property
Across the River Dodder from Grand Canal Dock, and across the River Liffey from 3Arena, this 52sq m (565sq ft) house has just been refurbished. Inside are a living-dining room, kitchen, utility room, walk-in shower and two bedrooms. There is also a backyard with a shed.
Plus Refurbished and wheelchair accessible
Minus The shed in the backyard blocks a window

COUNTRY

Ardgehane, French’s Walk, Cobh, Co Cork
Ardgehane, French’s Walk, Cobh, Co Cork

Address Ardgehane, French’s Walk, Cobh, Co Cork
Agent English Auctioneers & Valuers
This late-1880s, 167sq m (1,800sq ft) house sits above Cork Harbour, with great views of the water. The property has a livingroom with bay window and fireplace, a diningroom, a shower, a kitchen with a solid-fuel range, a utilityroom and conservatory on the ground floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. There are two more bedrooms in the attic. Outside are a drive, patio and garden.
Plus Lovely proportions and period features, including fireplaces and bay windows
Minus The interior needs an update, and the parking space on the road below interrupts the view

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.