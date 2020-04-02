What will €379,000 buy in Cyprus, Turkey, Italy and Co Meath
Take5: From a renovated 18th-century house in Mayenne to home and income in Lazio
Renovated house dating from 1790s
IRELAND: CO MEATH
Smith Harrington is seeking €379,000 for this five-bed house on just over half an acre at Brownstown, Kentstown, Co Meath.
CYPRUS: FAMAGUSTA
In the resort of Protaras, on the east coast, this house with swimming pool is 200m from the nearest beach. Villa Florence has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room plus shower-room on the ground floor. Upstairs is a bathroom and two bedrooms (one en suite) with balconies. Outside is a garden with barbecue area and off-street parking. It is part of the Blue Water Bay Village complex which brings various on-site facilities as well as service charges.
Price: €379,000
Agent: lamerestates.com
FRANCE: MAYENNE
In Pré en Pail, north Mayenne, about half way between Paris and Rennes, this recently renovated 272sq m (2,928sq ft) house was built in 1796. On the ground floor is a 54sq m (581sq ft), open-plan kitchen and living room with stone fireplace, an office with library and an en suite bedroom. Upstairs are five bedrooms, one with a dressing room, and a bathroom. There is an attic and cellar. It comes with 2.47 acres of land with garden, mature trees, a meadow and outbuildings.
Price: €378,000
Agent: Lair-immobilier.com
ITALY: LAZIO
Between Rome and Naples, in Roccasecca town, this 400sq m (4,305.5sq ft) house is divided into two apartments. One has a living room, kitchen and pantry on the ground floor and four bedrooms, a bathroom and terrace above. The second floor has a living room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms and a bathroom above. There is a well in the garden.
Price: €380,000
Agent: alfanoagency.it
TURKEY: KALKAN
In Kiziltas, a 15-minute walk from the beach, this house with swimming pool has views over Kalkan bay. The three-storey, 230sq m (2,475sq ft) villa has an open-plan kitchen/living area, five bedrooms (four with en suites), a bathroom and sauna. There is a garden and terrace at ground level, balconies on the first floor and a roof terrace. Kalkan old town and marina is a 30-minute walk or five-minute drive away. Dalaman International Airport is 1½ hours away.
Price: €376,958
Agent: spotblue.com