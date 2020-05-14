What will €375,000 buy in Spain, the UK, Greece, France and Co Galway

IRELAND: CO GALWAY

Gerry Mullin Auctioneer is seeking €375,000 for this 128sq m (1,377sq ft) thatched cottage with nearly three acres of land at Cloonacauneen, Claregalway, Co Galway

Claregalway, Co Galway

GREECE: IONIAN ISLANDS

On the island of Lefkada, this 160sq m (1,722sq ft) hillside villa with swimming pool has clear views of the sea and the islands of Arkoudi, Ithaca and Kefalonia. The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area leads, through glazed patio doors, to a terrace and the pool. The two ensuite bedrooms on the lower-ground floor also have access to the pool. Poros beach is close by.

Price: €375,000

Agent: Lefkas-landbroker.com

THE UK: LONDON

On Stanhope Road, close to Highgate Woods and Highgate Tube station (on the Northern Line), this apartment has a combined livingroom and kitchen (with wooden floorboards) with a bedroom off it and a tiled bathroom (with bath). Muswell Hill and Crouch End are nearby, as is Highgate Village and Archway. The kitchen has been renovated and the overall look of the apartment is sleek.

Price: £325,000 (about €372,700)

Agent: Portico.com

Highgate, London

FRANCE: PAYS DE LA LOIRE

This former nunnery in the town of Fresnay sur Sarthe comprises three buildings. The main house has a kitchen, utility, office and livingroom that opens to a verandah with two curved staircases to the garden. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor and six bedrooms on the second floor. The second building is a chapel and the third is a former dispensary with three rooms and a garage.

Price: €371,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Pays de la Loire, France

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

Near the coastal town of Cabopino, which is beside Marbella, this house is in a golf complex with communal swimming pool. Inside is a kitchen, dining room, games room and living room that opens onto a terrace and garden. Three of the four bedrooms are ensuites and there is a separate bathroom. There are views of the golf course, mountains and sea. The town and beach are nearby.

Price: €375,000

Agent: Bromleyestatesmarbella.com