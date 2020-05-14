What will €375,000 buy in Spain, the UK, Greece, France and Co Galway

Take5: A former nunnery in Pays de la Loire, a villa in Lefkada and a flat in London

Emma Cullinan RP14 Take Five €375,000 May 2020

Lefkada, Greece

Lefkada, Greece

 

IRELAND: CO GALWAY

Gerry Mullin Auctioneer is seeking €375,000 for this 128sq m (1,377sq ft) thatched cottage with nearly three acres of land at Cloonacauneen, Claregalway, Co Galway

Claregalway, Co Galway
Claregalway, Co Galway

GREECE: IONIAN ISLANDS

On the island of Lefkada, this 160sq m (1,722sq ft) hillside villa with swimming pool has clear views of the sea and the islands of Arkoudi, Ithaca and Kefalonia. The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area leads, through glazed patio doors, to a terrace and the pool. The two ensuite bedrooms on the lower-ground floor also have access to the pool. Poros beach is close by.
Price: €375,000
Agent: Lefkas-landbroker.com

THE UK: LONDON

On Stanhope Road, close to Highgate Woods and Highgate Tube station (on the Northern Line), this apartment has a combined livingroom and kitchen (with wooden floorboards) with a bedroom off it and a tiled bathroom (with bath). Muswell Hill and Crouch End are nearby, as is Highgate Village and Archway. The kitchen has been renovated and the overall look of the apartment is sleek.
Price: £325,000 (about €372,700)
Agent: Portico.com

Highgate, London
Highgate, London

FRANCE: PAYS DE LA LOIRE

This former nunnery in the town of Fresnay sur Sarthe comprises three buildings. The main house has a kitchen, utility, office and livingroom that opens to a verandah with two curved staircases to the garden. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor and six bedrooms on the second floor. The second building is a chapel and the third is a former dispensary with three rooms and a garage.
Price: €371,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Pays de la Loire, France
Pays de la Loire, France

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

Near the coastal town of Cabopino, which is beside Marbella, this house is in a golf complex with communal swimming pool. Inside is a kitchen, dining room, games room and living room that opens onto a terrace and garden. Three of the four bedrooms are ensuites and there is a separate bathroom. There are views of the golf course, mountains and sea. The town and beach are nearby.
Price: €375,000
Agent: Bromleyestatesmarbella.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.