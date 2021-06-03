What will €375,000 buy in Dublin and Louth?

Town&Country: A two-bed cottage in Ringsend or a four-bed Victorian Dundalk home

Elizabeth Birdthistle

27 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4.

27 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4.

 

TOWN

Address 27 Pembroke Cottages, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Agent REA Grimes
This two-bedroom cottage in Ringsend extends to 57sq m (614sq ft) and has a small yard to the rear. The location is a popular spot due to its proximity to Grand Canal Basin, Ringsend Park and the beach at Sandymount. The house has on-street parking and is well served by transport links with Dart and Luas stops within walking distance.
Plus Walk-in condition
Minus BER of E2 will be chilly in winter

COUNTRY

Brooklyn House, Brook Street, Ardee Road, Dundalk.
Brooklyn House, Brook Street, Ardee Road, Dundalk.

Address Brooklyn House, Brook Street, Ardee Road, Dundalk, Co Louth
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Carroll
Dating from the late 19th century this Victorian home retains many of its period details such as fireplaces, coving and picture rails. Extending to 204sq m (2,196sq ft), the property has four bedrooms, one of which is used as a dressing room. The rear garden is a fine size with a westerly aspect, and the property is located in a much sought-after location in the town.
Plus Lovely period home
Minus The property is a protected structure so any alterations will be limited

