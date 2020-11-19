What will €375,000 buy in Dublin and Co Tipperary?
Town&Country: A two-bed mid-terrace in D14 or a six-bed period home in Thurles
7 Loreto Terrace, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.
TOWN
Address 7 Loreto Terrace, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Agent DNG
Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 58sq m (624sq ft). The property, which is in excellent condition, dates from 1905, has high ceilings and a courtyard. There is potential to turn this property into a four-bedroom house, as neighbours have done – subject to planning.
Plus Located close to Rathfarnham village
Minus Low G energy rating
COUNTRY
Address Lisdalleen, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson
Charming six-bedroom period house extending to 213sq m (2,290sq ft) on a one-acre site. Located just a short stroll from the village of Templetuohy, the property benefits from two car ports, and outhouses surrounding an internal courtyard.
Plus Charming period home on large mature gardens
Minus The kitchen and some carpets need updating