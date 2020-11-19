What will €375,000 buy in Dublin and Co Tipperary?

TOWN

Address 7 Loreto Terrace, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Agent DNG

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 58sq m (624sq ft). The property, which is in excellent condition, dates from 1905, has high ceilings and a courtyard. There is potential to turn this property into a four-bedroom house, as neighbours have done – subject to planning.

Plus Located close to Rathfarnham village

Minus Low G energy rating

COUNTRY

Lisdalleen, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Address Lisdalleen, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson

Charming six-bedroom period house extending to 213sq m (2,290sq ft) on a one-acre site. Located just a short stroll from the village of Templetuohy, the property benefits from two car ports, and outhouses surrounding an internal courtyard.

Plus Charming period home on large mature gardens

Minus The kitchen and some carpets need updating