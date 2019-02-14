What will €375,000 buy in Dublin 8 and Headford, Co Galway?

TOWN

Address 3 Clarence Mangan Square, Christchurch, Dublin 8

Agent Felicity Fox

This red-brick terrace, in a cul-de-sac, has a livingroom with fireplace (with a solid-fuel stove), a kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms. The kitchen and one bedroom open on to a small courtyard through sliding glass doors. BER: G.

Plus Natural light introduced through the roof and courtyard

Minus The washing machine stands alone, obstructing the glazed door to the courtyard

COUNTRY

Address Lettera, Headford, Co Galway

Agent Gerry Mullin Auctioneers

On the edge of Headford, this 372sq m (4,000sq ft) home sits on 0.75ac of land. Inside are two livingrooms, a diningroom, a kitchen and six en-suite bedrooms. There is also an attached garage. BER: C1.

Plus Substantial house with land

Minus The property feels a bit like a bed and breakfast