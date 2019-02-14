What will €375,000 buy in Dublin 8 and Headford, Co Galway?
Town&Country: A Christchurch cul-de-sac terrace or a six-bed behemoth in Lettera
Town: 3 Clarence Mangan Square, Christchurch, Dublin 8
TOWN
Address 3 Clarence Mangan Square, Christchurch, Dublin 8
Agent Felicity Fox
This red-brick terrace, in a cul-de-sac, has a livingroom with fireplace (with a solid-fuel stove), a kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms. The kitchen and one bedroom open on to a small courtyard through sliding glass doors. BER: G.
Plus Natural light introduced through the roof and courtyard
Minus The washing machine stands alone, obstructing the glazed door to the courtyard
COUNTRY
Address Lettera, Headford, Co Galway
Agent Gerry Mullin Auctioneers
On the edge of Headford, this 372sq m (4,000sq ft) home sits on 0.75ac of land. Inside are two livingrooms, a diningroom, a kitchen and six en-suite bedrooms. There is also an attached garage. BER: C1.
Plus Substantial house with land
Minus The property feels a bit like a bed and breakfast