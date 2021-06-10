What will €370,000 buy in Dublin and Mayo?
Town&Country: A one-bed apartment in the docklands, or a four-bed house in Westport
7 The Poolbeg, The Gasworks, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4
TOWN
Address 7 The Poolbeg, The Gasworks, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4
Agent Owen Reilly
With Google’s European headquarters next door and Grand Canal Dart station opposite, this one-bedroom first-floor apartment is in a much-sought-after location. Extending to 55sq m (592sq ft) the interior is bright thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a west-facing balcony. The unit has a designated car space and a decent BER of C1.
Plus Its dockland location is in high demand
Minus Only one bedroom
COUNTRY
Address 17 Clareview, The Quay, Westport, Co Mayo
Agent Tuohy O’Toole
This four-bedroom semi-detached house overlooking Clew Bay at the quays in the coastal town of Westport, Co Mayo, extends to 136sq m (1,464sq ft). It is set in a quiet, low-density development. There are great sea views thanks to its elevated position. Nearby attractions include the Greenway cycle track, Westport House and Mayo Sailing Club, with Westport itself a 15-minute walk.
Plus Generous-sized house with sea views
Minus Rear garden is rather small