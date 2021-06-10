What will €370,000 buy in Dublin and Mayo?

Town&Country: A one-bed apartment in the docklands, or a four-bed house in Westport

Elizabeth Birdthistle

7 The Poolbeg, The Gasworks, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

7 The Poolbeg, The Gasworks, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4

 

TOWN

Address 7 The Poolbeg, The Gasworks, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 4
Agent Owen Reilly
With Google’s European headquarters next door and Grand Canal Dart station opposite, this one-bedroom first-floor apartment is in a much-sought-after location. Extending to 55sq m (592sq ft) the interior is bright thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a west-facing balcony. The unit has a designated car space and a decent BER of C1.
Plus Its dockland location is in high demand
Minus Only one bedroom

17 Clareview, The Quay, Westport, Co Mayo
17 Clareview, The Quay, Westport, Co Mayo

COUNTRY

Address 17 Clareview, The Quay, Westport, Co Mayo
Agent Tuohy O’Toole
This four-bedroom semi-detached house overlooking Clew Bay at the quays in the coastal town of Westport, Co Mayo, extends to 136sq m (1,464sq ft). It is set in a quiet, low-density development. There are great sea views thanks to its elevated position. Nearby attractions include the Greenway cycle track, Westport House and Mayo Sailing Club, with Westport itself a 15-minute walk.
Plus Generous-sized house with sea views
Minus Rear garden is rather small

