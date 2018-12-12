What will €369,000 buy in Dubin 11 and Leitrim?

Address: 8 Cedarwood Green, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 Agent: Flynn & Associates

In a cul-de-sac overlooking Poppintree Park, this 90sq m (969sq ft) semi-detached house comes with a garage. In need of an update, the house has a living room with open fire, a kitchen with a door to the garage and a dining area with sliding doors to the rear garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are gardens back and front. BER: D1

Plus South-facing garden

Minus The kitchen needs a rethink

Address: Corgar, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Agent: REA Brady

This eight-bed property was built as bed-and-breakfast accommodation. Inside are two living rooms (one with an open fireplace and one with a bay window), a kitchen/living room, dining room, and six bedrooms with en suites and two without. Ballinamore town, which has the Shannon/Erne waterway running by it, is about 2km away. BER: C1

Plus Substantial house that can double as a business

Minus Thick frames and fake partitions on the uPVC windows