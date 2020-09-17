What will €365k buy in Dublin and Co Tipperary?

TOWN

This ground-floor two-bed apartment in a mature block off Booterstown Avenue is convenient to UCD, schools and transport routes. Ideal for downsizers, it has a big livingroom opening directly from the hallway with plenty of space for family furniture. Both bedrooms are doubles, the kitchen is big enough to dine in, and there’s good storage throughout the 78 sq m layout.

Plus: There’s parking and use of communal gardens

Minus: There’s no private outdoor space such a balcony or patio.

66 Iniscealtra, Ballina, Co Tipperary

COUNTRY

This four-bed detached house is in a popular development close to the waterfront in Ballina, which is twinned with Killaloe across the Shannon. The 141 sq ft layout includes a largely open-plan ground floor with hardwood flooring throughout. A light-filled kitchen leads out to a large deck and the back garden raised beds and maturing trees. The main bedroom has plenty of storage space in mirrored Slidebrobes.

Plus: Walking distance to the shops

Minus: Two of the four bedrooms are on the small side