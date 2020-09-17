What will €365k buy in Dublin and Co Tipperary?
Town&Country: A Booterstown two-bed apartment or a family home by the Shannon
69 Cherbury Court, Booterstown, Co Dublin
TOWN
Address: 69 Cherbury Court, Booterstown, Co Dublin
Agent: REA Byrne & Quirke
This ground-floor two-bed apartment in a mature block off Booterstown Avenue is convenient to UCD, schools and transport routes. Ideal for downsizers, it has a big livingroom opening directly from the hallway with plenty of space for family furniture. Both bedrooms are doubles, the kitchen is big enough to dine in, and there’s good storage throughout the 78 sq m layout.
Plus: There’s parking and use of communal gardens
Minus: There’s no private outdoor space such a balcony or patio.
COUNTRY
Address: 66 Iniscealtra, Ballina, Co Tipperary
Agent: Harry Brann Auctioneers
This four-bed detached house is in a popular development close to the waterfront in Ballina, which is twinned with Killaloe across the Shannon. The 141 sq ft layout includes a largely open-plan ground floor with hardwood flooring throughout. A light-filled kitchen leads out to a large deck and the back garden raised beds and maturing trees. The main bedroom has plenty of storage space in mirrored Slidebrobes.
Plus: Walking distance to the shops
Minus: Two of the four bedrooms are on the small side