What will €365,000 buy in Dublin 1 and Co Cavan?

TOWN

Address 59 Malton House, Custom House Square, IFSC, Dublin 1

Agent Leonard Wilson Keenan Estate and Letting Agents

On the fourth floor of a four-storey block, this 56sq m (600sq ft) apartment has a livingroom and bedroom which open through double doors to a balcony. The kitchen and diningroom are combined and there is a bathroom and storage cupboard. Designated parking in the scheme’s garage. BER: D2

Plus Maximised natural light through huge glazed doors on to a covered balcony

Minus Views are uninspiring

Country: Urcher, Bailieborough, Co Cavan

COUNTRY

Address Urcher, Bailieborough, Co Cavan

Agent Martin Shortt

To the west of Bailieborough town, this 289sq m (3,110sq ft) house sits on its own land and is reached via driveway. The entrance hall has a Titanic vibe with its central oak stairs split at the top – or bifurcated to use the construction parlance – to reach the five bedrooms (two with en suites) and bathroom upstairs.

Living space downstairs includes an eat-in kitchen with double doors to a livingroom with a fireplace and bay window and a diningroom with patio doors. There is also an office, utility room and bathroom. The attic is floored and has Velux windows. There is a garage.

Plus Beautiful views of the countryside

Minus The landscaping is stark, albeit well-kept