What will €365,000 buy in Castleknock and Wexford?

Town

Address: Apartment 43, Millrace Road, Phoenix Park Racecourse, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Agent: Satis Property

Close to Phoenix Park and 6km from Dublin city centre, this 90sq m (968sq ft) apartment has a large southwest facing balcony. Accommodation includes a dual-aspect living room with huge glass doors onto the balcony.

There is a kitchen off this room, plus a bathroom and two bedrooms, one with an en suite. Castleknock village is a walk away.

Plus: In good condition and close to Phoenix Park

Minus: Balcony faces buildings and Navan Road is close by

Country

Address: Shearwater, St Kieran’s, Saltmills, Wellington Bridge, Co Wexford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Haythornthwaite

BER: B3

This 232 sq m (2,497 sq ft) house, close to the sea, comes with 0.72 acres (0.29 hectares) of land. On the ground floor is a living room with fireplace, which has double doors into the kitchen. This, in turn, opens to a sunroom beside a patio.

There is another livingroom on this floor (with doors to the garden) along with a bedroom, utility and WC. Upstairs is a bathroom with corner bath and three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite. The house is in St Kieran’s, about 7km south of Wellingtonbridge.

Plus: Smart interior with a white kitchen that bounces the sea light about

Minus: Sea views not maximised because it sits directly behind a seaward house and faces the road