What will €360,000 buy in France, Italy, Greece, Spain and Cork?

James G Coughlan and Associates is seeking €359,000 for this four-bedroom bungalow, below, called Rustic Lodge, in Kilcully, White’s Cross, Co Cork.

Rustic Lodge, a four-bedroom bungalow in Kilcully, White’s Cross, Co Cork

FRANCE: VIENNE

This chateau in Bouresse village has five hectares (12.9 acres) of land and three outbuildings with towers and turrets. On the ground floor are two livingrooms, a diningroom, study and kitchen and scullery. Up the stone stairs are six bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the top floor, where there is space for more rooms. Period features include parquet floors, marble fireplaces, flagstones and French windows. The chateau needs work.

Price €360,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com

GREECE: CRETE

Near the resort of Kokkini Hani, 1.5km from sandy beaches, this 282sq m (3,035sq ft) villa comes with sea views. Inside is a shower-room and an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with fireplace and glazed doors onto a terrace. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with an ensuite and two with a balcony and shared bathroom with jacuzzi. On the lower ground is a bedroom, bathroom and eat-in kitchen with fireplace. Olive trees are in the garden and sun heats the water. Price €360,000

Agent apropertyingreece.com

This villa with sea views is close to the resort of Kokkini Hani in Crete

ITALY: LE MARCHE

In the historic town of Falerone, south of Ancona, this early-1900s palazzo still has frescoes on some ceilings. The five-storey building measures 500sq m (5,382sq ft) and has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. A local developer had plans to convert the palazzo into apartments, but a new owner will naturally have their own ideas. The building is 100 metres from Falerone’s central piazza. There is a storage cellar and parking spaces. Higher up the building are views of the coast and Sibillini Mountains.

Price €360,000

Agent marche-estates.com

Early-1900s style palazzo in the village of Falerone, Italy

SPAIN: CANARY ISLANDS

In Los Caideros, Gran Canaria, this two-storey house is in a complex with a communal swimming pool. Near the seaside resort of Anfi, the furnished house has a bedroom and livingroom which opens to a large terrace with sea views. One the floor above is a bathroom, two bedrooms and a terrace. The area maintains a mix of traditional and touristy, with fishing boats bobbing beside pleasure craft in the Atlantic harbour.

Price €359,000

Agent cardenas-grancanaria.com