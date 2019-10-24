What will €359k buy in Co Donegal and central Dublin?

COUNTRY

Address Aughnish, Ramelton, Co Donegal

Agent Brendan McGlynn & Associates

This 240sq m (2,630sq ft) house with detached garage sits on 0.36ha (0.9ac) of land. Accommodation includes two reception rooms (one with a marble fireplace), a sunroom, a wet room, a kitchen, a utility and a dining area. Upstairs are four bedrooms, one with an en suite of its own and two sharing an en suite, plus a main bathroom with whirlpool bath. It also has solid-oak floors, underfloor heating and a Beam centralised vacuum system. Letterkenny is a 20-minute drive. BER: C3

Plus Well-presented house close to a sea inlet

Minus Few softening, windbreak plants around the house

TOWN

Town: Block A at Smithfield Market, in Dublin 1

Address Apartment 20, Block A, Smithfield Market, Dublin 1

Agent Peter Quinn Auctioneer

On the third floor of the Smithfield Market development, this 69sq m (750sq ft) apartment has a living room with a balcony that one of the two bedrooms also opens on to. It also has a fully tiled bathroom and a kitchen with appliances and granite worktops. The shared roof garden has a lawn, shrubs, patio and city views. Services include a 24-hour concierge (so check the service charges before you buy). BER: B3

Plus Bright apartment above the Light House cinema

Minus The large living-room window looks on to another block