What will €350k buy in Dublin and Co Tipperary?

Town

Address: 35 Hastings Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Agent: Mason Estates

In the heart of Ringsend, close to Google HQ, the Aviva and Sandymount Strand, this two-up, two-down is larger than average, with about 73sq m, though it has lost much of its back yard to a kitchen and showerroom extension. Work has been done to update the house and it has kept its original cast iron fireplaces. Parking is on the street.

Plus: It’s less than five minutes’ walk to the Dart

Minus: No bathroom upstairs

Country

Merton Hall Courtyard, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Address: Merton Hall Courtyard, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Agent: DNG Michael Gilmartin

Set on 2.5 acres of grounds, with the house nestling inside the walls of an old walled garden that once belonged to the Merton Hall estate, this property has a lot to offer. The four-bedroom house has just in excess of 200sq m, and it comes with an original coach house and tower house to renovate. There’s also a separate cedar-clad studio of about 280sq m. The house has a large country kitchen warmed by a Stanley range and plenty of reception space, as well as a home office. The grounds include an orchard with 100 fruit trees and a polytunnel.

Plus: It’s a readymade “grow your own” mini-estate

Minus: There’s further renovation work to do on the old coach house