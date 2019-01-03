What will €350,000 buy in Tipperary town and Dublin 14?
Town&Country: A two-bed in Rathfarnham or a refurbished ex-postal sorting office by Limerick Junction railway station
Town: 55 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Address 55 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Agent DNG
This first-floor apartment is on the grounds of Loreto Abbey. Inside is an open-plan living/diningroom and kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has an en suite. The livingroom opens to a southwest-facing balcony. There is underground parking. Rathfarnham village is a walk away. BER: B2.
Plus Tick-box interior: grey walls, stainless steel extractor hood, solid oak floors and granite worktop
Minus Storage space eats into the main bathroom
Address Victoria House, Barronstown, Tipperary town, Co Tipperary
Agent Liam O’Grady
The renovation of this former postal-sorting office, built in 1895, has kept original features such as fireplaces and timber floors. Accommodation includes a livingroom with a fireplace, kitchen and utility, diningroom, bathroom and two bedrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe) and a shower room. There is a garden to the side and back, with a shed. The house is beside Limerick Junction railway station.
Plus A piece of postal history delivered in good condition
Minus Lack of planting around the house