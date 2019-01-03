What will €350,000 buy in Tipperary town and Dublin 14?

Address 55 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Agent DNG

This first-floor apartment is on the grounds of Loreto Abbey. Inside is an open-plan living/diningroom and kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has an en suite. The livingroom opens to a southwest-facing balcony. There is underground parking. Rathfarnham village is a walk away. BER: B2.

Plus Tick-box interior: grey walls, stainless steel extractor hood, solid oak floors and granite worktop

Minus Storage space eats into the main bathroom

Address Victoria House, Barronstown, Tipperary town, Co Tipperary

Agent Liam O’Grady

The renovation of this former postal-sorting office, built in 1895, has kept original features such as fireplaces and timber floors. Accommodation includes a livingroom with a fireplace, kitchen and utility, diningroom, bathroom and two bedrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe) and a shower room. There is a garden to the side and back, with a shed. The house is beside Limerick Junction railway station.

Plus A piece of postal history delivered in good condition

Minus Lack of planting around the house