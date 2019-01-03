What will €350,000 buy in Tipperary town and Dublin 14?

Town&Country: A two-bed in Rathfarnham or a refurbished ex-postal sorting office by Limerick Junction railway station

Town: 55 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Address 55 Handel House, Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 
Agent DNG 
This first-floor apartment is on the grounds of Loreto Abbey. Inside is an open-plan living/diningroom and kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has an en suite. The livingroom opens to a southwest-facing balcony. There is underground parking. Rathfarnham village is a walk away. BER: B2.  
Plus Tick-box interior: grey walls, stainless steel extractor hood, solid oak floors and granite worktop 
Minus Storage space eats into the main bathroom

Country: Victoria House, Barronstown, Tipperary town, Co Tipperary
Address Victoria House, Barronstown, Tipperary town, Co Tipperary
Agent Liam O’Grady 
The renovation of this former postal-sorting office, built in 1895, has kept original features such as fireplaces and timber floors. Accommodation includes a livingroom with a fireplace, kitchen and utility, diningroom, bathroom and two bedrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe) and a shower room. There is a garden to the side and back, with a shed. The house is beside Limerick Junction railway station. 
Plus A piece of postal history delivered in good condition 
Minus Lack of planting around the house

