What will €350,000 buy in north Dublin and Co Kerry?

COUNTRY

Address: The Old Presbytery, Gransha Lower, Castlemaine, Killarney, Co Kerry
Agency: Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan
On 0.89 hectares (2.2 acres) of land with outbuildings, this five-bedroom Georgian house measures 265sq m (2,852sq ft). Period features include decorative plasterwork, wooden stairs, fireplaces and high ceilings (3.15m/34ft). Reached through gates and up a tree-lined drive, the house has a livingroom, diningroom, study, kitchen with Stanley range, utility, toilet and (on a mezzanine) bathroom.  Upstairs are five bedrooms (two with en-suites). There is an option to buy 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land next door for €200,000 (which is zoned residential so beware of what may be built there). BER exempt
Plus: Substantial, beautiful, classical home with a “Father Ted” element
Minus: Dated décor, blocked fireplaces and kitchen in a dark part of the house

TOWN

Address: 35 St James’s Avenue, Clonliffe Road, Dublin 3
Agent: Quillsen
This early 1900s redbrick house has a large garden with rear access onto a lane. Inside is a livingroom with solid-fuel stove, kitchen, utility (with a door to the garden) and shower room. There is a concrete shed. The upstairs bedroom has a sloping ceiling. BER: E1
Plus: Well-presented with wooden floors and good paint colours
Minus: The BER is low and the garden walls are drab

