What will €35,000 buy in Bulgaria, Italy, France, Spain and Co Mayo?

Take5: Italian house with olive grove, a Black Sea apartment or a Hollymount bungalow

Emma Cullinan RP30 Take Five €35,000 April 2020

Ireland

Ireland

 

Estate agent Nigel Dineen is seeking €35,000 for this three-bedroom house on 1.2 acres in Cregduff, Hollymount, Co Mayo.

ITALY: ABRUZZO

This 103sq m (1,108sq ft) two-storey, south-facing house near San Buono town comes with outhouses and an olive grove of 60 trees. Inside is a kitchen with fireplace and a livingroom, which both open on to a courtyard, plus two unrenovated rooms. Upstairs is a bathroom and two bedrooms, one with views of the Adriatic Sea 19km away. Pescara airport is 94km away.
Price €35,000
Agent abruzzoruralproperty.com

Italy
Italy

FRANCE: PAYS DE LA LOIRE

This house, a walk away from Chazé Henry village, has a 25sq m (269sq ft) living room, a 20sq m (215sq ft) kitchen and another unrenovated room on the ground floor. Upstairs is a shower room and two bedrooms. There are stairs to the attic. A stream runs along the edge of the garden, which is mainly a lawn. The village bar and bakery are 200m away and Rennes airport is 40 minutes away.
Price €35,000
Agent frenchestateagents.com

France
France

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

This house on Rambla de Oria, close to Oria town, has a living room, kitchen, pantry, bathroom and two more rooms (currently bedrooms) on the ground floor. There are five rooms upstairs. Attached to the house are a number of rooms/outhouses that include two stores, a kitchen and living room. Albox town is a 10-minute drive away and Almeria airport is an hour and 20 minutes from here. Oria has a weekly market.
Price €35,000
Agent propertyunder50k.com

Spain
Spain

BULGARIA: DOBRICH

On the Black Sea coast in north Bulgaria, this third-floor, 88sq m (947sq m) apartment opens to a balcony with views of the water. It is in a complex with a communal swimming pool. Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen/living room, bathroom and bedroom. The apartment is close to the seaside town of Kavarna, 15km from Cape Kaliakra and 20km from Balchik town.
Price €36,000
Agent bulgarianproperties.com

Bulgaria
Bulgaria
