What will €349,000 buy in west Dublin and Wexford?

Address: 44 Oak Way, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Agent: Ray Cooke Auctioneers

This 102sq m (1,100sq ft) semi-detached house has been thoughtfully renovated, with a well-designed interior and an attic conversion. Accommodation includes a livingroom and kitchen/diningroom, with double doors to the garden. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. In the attic is an en-suite bedroom. There are gardens back and front. Shops are within walking distance and the nearest Luas stop is Red Cow.

Plus: Beautifully presented and tastefully decorated.

Minus: More plants in the front garden would soften the look

Five-bed house in Ballyhack is in-between the Suir Estuary and a castle

Address: Ballyhack Lower, Arthurstown, Duncannon, Co Wexford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Radford

With the Suir Estuary at the end of the street and a castle a few doors down, this 221sq m (2,380sq ft) house is majestically located in the fishing village of Ballyhack. Inside, on the ground floor, are two livingrooms with bay windows and fireplaces, a kitchen/diningroom with doors to a patio, three bedrooms (one with an en-suite) and a bathroom. Upstairs are two bedrooms with en-suites. One of them has a Jacuzzi and opens to a balcony with views of the castle and water. There is a garage. BER: D2

Plus: Location, location: a castle is on the same street and the estuary is at the end of it.

Minus: Two lobbies, a boiler room and two stores on the ground floor could be reconfigured.