What will €349,000 buy in the Caribbean, South Africa, Spain, France and Co Louth

IRELAND: CO LOUTH

Blue Sky Property is seeking €349,000 for this six-bedroom house on 0.2 hectares in Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Price: €349,000
Agent: blueskyproperty.ie

Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co Louth
SPAIN: VALENCIA

A walk away from the village of Adsubia, this villa has views across orange groves, to the sea. The main living space is on the middle of three floors and comprises a living room with wood-burning stove, a dining room with terrace, kitchen and utility. On the upper floors are three bedrooms (two en suite and one with a terrace) and a bathroom. There is an en suite bedroom on the lower floor. The garden spans three terraces and has a swimming pool and summer kitchen.

Price: €349,000
Agent: Homeespaña.com

Valencia, Spain
FRANCE: POITOU-CHARENTES

In a hamlet in Vienne, this eight-bedroom house comes with a swimming pool. It is divided into two. At each end of the building is an open-plan kitchen and living room with a fireplace. Also on the ground floor is a dining room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, toilets, an office and utility. Upstairs are six bedrooms, two with en suites. The garden includes a patio, boule pitch, outhouses, gravel paths through flower beds and four hectares (9.8 acres) of grazing land.

Price: €349,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com  

Poitou-Charentes, France
SOUTH AFRICA: WESTERN CAPE

This two-storey house in Betty’s Bay, Overberg has views of the sea at False Bay and on to Table Mountain peninsula beyond. With Small Hangklip Mountain as a backdrop, and on the edge of the Kogelberg Nature Reserve, the house has a living room, dining room, kitchen, study, three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level, along with a veranda. A games room with snooker table is downstairs, along with a kitchen, study, two bedrooms, bathroom and wine cellar.

Price: 5.5 million rand (about €347,600)
Agent: Greeff.co.za

CARIBBEAN: MONTSERRAT

In a 0.4 hectares of land, this house with an apartment and swimming pool is in Old Towne on the west coast of the island. There are views of the sea (and year-round sunsets) from the house, which has a split-level living area that opens to a patio and steps down to the pool and a veranda. There is also a kitchen, home office and two bedrooms, one with a en suite and three closets. Montserrat’s tourist trade is gradually returning following a hurricane and volcanic eruption.

Price: $395,000 (about €355,000)
Agent: 7thheavenproperties.com

Montserrat, Caribbean
