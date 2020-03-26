What will €349,000 buy in Dublin and Longford?

Town&Country: A house in Coolock, Dublin 5, or a six-bed in Co Longford for €349,000

64 Saint Brendan’s Park, Dublin 5

TOWN

Address 64 Saint Brendan’s Park, Dublin 5
Agent Forbes Boyle
Off the Malahide Road between Coolock village and Artane, this 92sq m (990sq ft) house has a converted attic. Accommodation includes a livingroom with fireplace and double doors to the kitchen-diningroom which, in turn, leads to a conservatory. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Plus Fireplace in the livingroom
Minus Grey, hard-landscaped garden

COUNTRY 

Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford
Address Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford
Agent Padraic Davis Auctioneering
Close to the N4 and Longford town, this 316sq m (3,400 sq ft) house has three storeys. On the ground floor is a livingroom, diningroom, sunroom, kitchen, utility, two studies and a WC. On the first floor are four bedrooms (two with en suites) and a bathroom with jacuzzi. The top floor has two bedrooms and an open area, used as a gym. There is an attached garage and separate shed. Longford railway station is a 10-minute drive.
Plus Set amid mature trees and has solar heating
Minus A couple of areas have knotted-pine overkill

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.