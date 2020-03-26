What will €349,000 buy in Dublin and Longford?

TOWN

Address 64 Saint Brendan’s Park, Dublin 5

Agent Forbes Boyle

Off the Malahide Road between Coolock village and Artane, this 92sq m (990sq ft) house has a converted attic. Accommodation includes a livingroom with fireplace and double doors to the kitchen-diningroom which, in turn, leads to a conservatory. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Plus Fireplace in the livingroom

Minus Grey, hard-landscaped garden

COUNTRY

Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford

Address Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford

Agent Padraic Davis Auctioneering

Close to the N4 and Longford town, this 316sq m (3,400 sq ft) house has three storeys. On the ground floor is a livingroom, diningroom, sunroom, kitchen, utility, two studies and a WC. On the first floor are four bedrooms (two with en suites) and a bathroom with jacuzzi. The top floor has two bedrooms and an open area, used as a gym. There is an attached garage and separate shed. Longford railway station is a 10-minute drive.

Plus Set amid mature trees and has solar heating

Minus A couple of areas have knotted-pine overkill